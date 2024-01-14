Emily Blunt Echoes Lenny Kravitz's Look on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

Renowned actress Emily Blunt made heads turn on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on January 11 when she graced the stage in a striking black Alexander McQueen suit, identical to the one worn by musician Lenny Kravitz at the Golden Globes earlier that week. The open-back ensemble created waves of intrigue and ignited a light-hearted 'Who wore it best?' debate.

Blunt's Bold Fashion Choice

Blunt expressed her decision to don the ensemble despite its recent appearance on Kravitz, acknowledging the musician's undeniable cool factor. She humorously engaged in the conversation, comparing Kravitz's cool factor to a bus overpowering anyone else's. The suit, part of the Alexander McQueen Fall 2023 collection, was complemented with gold earrings, black sandal heels, and a sleek updo with face-framing tendrils. The actress's bold fashion choice served as a confirmation of her independent style sense.

A Repeat Scenario

This event parallels a recent occasion at the Governors Awards where Blunt and fellow actress Margot Robbie inadvertently matched in crystal-lined gowns. Robbie's gown, a Celine creation, featured a deep neckline, paired with Kwiat jewelry and Fred Leighton earrings. On the other hand, Blunt's Miu Miu dress featured gems along her bust and torso, both actresses sporting their blonde hair in loose waves. The scenario added another layer to the ongoing conversation about independent yet intersecting fashion choices among celebrities.

Blunt's Future Projects

During her appearance on the show, apart from discussing her fashion choices, Blunt also shared insights into her upcoming projects. She remains a strong presence in the entertainment industry, continually captivating audiences with her versatile acting skills and noteworthy style choices. The actress's charisma and talent continue to cement her position as a leading figure in Hollywood, and her fans eagerly anticipate her next on-screen appearance.