Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer Lead Prime Video's 'The English' Western

In the vast landscape of Western drama series, Prime Video is set to introduce a compelling narrative titled The English. The series, set in middle America in 1890, features notable actors Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in lead roles. Blunt portrays Lady Cornelia Locke, an English aristocrat, while Spencer takes on the role of Eli Whipp, a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout. Despite their disparate backgrounds, their destinies intertwine in a shared history that is yet to unfold before them.

Unraveling Complex Characters

As the characters journey through a landscape marked by dreams and bloodshed, they are tested to their limits physically and psychologically. Their paths lead them to the town of Hoxem, Wyoming, where they delve into the depths of their shared past. This journey uncovers significant revelations about their intertwined stories as they confront their future.

A Gritty Narrative

In Hoxem, a grim investigation into unsolved murders unfolds under the watch of Sheriff Robert Marshall, played by Stephen Rea, and widow Martha Myers, portrayed by Valerie Pachner. As the investigation proceeds, the extent of the protagonists' connected histories is revealed, resulting in a gripping climax.

Star-studded Cast and Global Release

Penned and directed by Hugo Blick, the series also features actors Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciar'an Hinds. The English is set to premiere in the UK on November 10 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, followed by its availability on Prime Video in various regions, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, on November 11.