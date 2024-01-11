Emilia and Nathy Peluso Ignite the Argentine Music Scene with ‘Jet Set’

The Argentine music scene is set to be revitalized in 2024 with the much-anticipated collaboration between Emilia and Nathy Peluso. With their commanding presence, the duo is readying for the release of their new track, ‘Jet Set’, a bold and dynamic video clip accompanying the track. The announcement of this collaboration had set the music circles abuzz, with fans eagerly waiting for a specified release date.

A Tease of Power and Dominance

The artists have released a series of teasers for the video, evoking themes of empowerment and dominance. The strong imagery of pistols and katanas, along with potential allusions to the movie ‘Kill Bill’, sets a formidable tone for what to expect. Emilia and Peluso portray themselves as powerful ‘mafia bosses’, a concept that has also been echoed in their social media posts.

Revelation Scheduled for Friday

The full revelation of ‘Jet Set’ and its accompanying video is marked for the end of this week. This release is part of Emilia’s album, and it will be the second song she has unleashed this year. The anticipation surrounding this release is palpable, with the music industry and fans alike eager to see what the duo has in store.

Emilia’s Concert Tour: A Testament to Success

Meanwhile, Emilia is gearing up for a concert tour across Spain and Latin America. The success of this venture is already evident as she has sold out her first show at the Wizink Center in Madrid and all ten shows at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires within a span of ten hours. This incredible response is a testament to her growing popularity and the impact she has made in the music industry.