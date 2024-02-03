Emerging Visions: RCAH Hosts Art Exhibit Exploring Black, African American, and African Identity

The Residential College in the Arts and Humanities (RCAH) at Michigan State University has taken a bold step towards the acknowledgment and appreciation of diverse identities and narratives. The college has put together an art exhibit as part of its 'Emerging Visions' program, showcasing the profound works of Samantha Modder, a Nigerian-Sri Lankan artist, and Elijah Hamilton-Wray, an African American artist. The exhibit, which runs until February 23, is nestled in the RCAH LookOut Gallery located above the Snyder-Phillips dining hall.

Artistic Explorations of Identity

The artworks presented in the exhibition delve into themes of Black, African American, and African identity and imagination within the diaspora. Modder, who primarily creates in digital formats, offers an immersive experience with her large black and white pieces. Hamilton-Wray's vibrant oil paintings, notable for their omission of facial features, reduce the portraits to minimal identifiers and prompt viewers to fill in the gaps.

A Journey of Self-Exploration

During the exhibit, Modder reflected on how her art project morphed during the COVID-19 pandemic as a means of self-exploration. She employs self-portraiture to question the potential of self-improvement in isolation. Hamilton-Wray, on the other hand, aims for viewers to project their interpretations onto his portraits based on the limited visual information provided.

Creating Spaces for Black Narratives

Both artists underscore the significance of creating spaces for Black artists to express their narratives. Modder highlights the power and occasionally confrontational nature of storytelling in the Black imaginary. The exhibit serves as a testament to the transformative potential of Afrofuturism in redefining Black liberation through art.

The content also discusses the concept of Afrofuturism and its impact on Black culture, art, and music. It underscores the work of artists inspired by Afrofuturism, such as Hannah Beachler, and the connection between Afrofuturism and funk music. The influence of Afrofuturism in literature and the redefinition of Black liberation through participatory activities and the written word are also explored.

By giving a platform to Modder and Hamilton-Wray, the RCAH has not only amplified diverse voices but also provided a window into the vast and vibrant landscape of Black, African American, and African identity and imagination within the diaspora.