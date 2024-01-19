Emerging Irish Acts Spotlighted: A New Wave in Irish Music

In the vibrant panorama of the Irish music scene, three emerging acts, spotlighted by RTÉ 2FM's DJ Beta Da Silva, are making waves and exhibiting impressive potential. On the station's weekly Ones to Watch list, DJ Beta Da Silva introduced audiences to Blimp, Cherym, and Alex Gough, three artists primed to redefine the contours of the Irish musical landscape.

The Sonic Wizardry of Blimp

First on the list, Blimp, an electronic music producer, has been consistently creating ripples in the musical community with a series of tracks that have punctuated the past year with their distinct sonic identity. His latest single, 'Time (All I Need)', carries forward his tradition of crafting evocative electronic pieces that resonate with listeners and leave an indelible mark on the music scene.

Cherym's Energetic Anthems

Next up, Cherym, a three-piece band hailing from Derry, brings a refreshing blend of garage, pop-punk, and rock to the table. Their anthemic music echoes in the halls of notable venues and reverberates at significant events, including the globally recognized SXSW. Their 2023 track, 'It's Not Me, It's You', stands as a testament to their unique sound, garnering attention from both fans and critics alike.

Alex Gough's Experimental Edge

Finally, Alex Gough, a hip-hop and jazz-influenced artist from Waterford, is back on the scene after a hiatus following his 2020 project 'Forever Classic'. His latest track, 'Runnin'', showcases his experimental edge and personal touch, further solidifying his reputation as a dynamic artist who isn't afraid to push boundaries.

These artists are projected to make significant strides in the Irish music industry, steering it towards exciting new directions. Their music can be heard on The New Music Show with Beta Da Silva on RT 2FM, a platform for listeners to explore the freshest tracks from Ireland's rising stars. Additionally, the spotlight is on Valerie Rose, an alt-pop multi-instrumentalist from Dublin, who has been making her mark since her debut in late 2022. Her latest offering, 'September', has been warmly received by both Irish and international tastemakers, adding a new chapter to the evolving story of the Irish music scene.