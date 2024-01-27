Emerging Bluegrass Bands Clay Street Unit and The Last Revel: A New Era in Music

Denver's bluegrass scene is witnessing the rise of two remarkable bands, Clay Street Unit and The Last Revel. Both bands are carving their niche in the music industry, captivating audiences with their unique sounds, and promising exciting prospects for the future.

Clay Street Unit: A Fresh Force in Bluegrass

Formed in 2021, Clay Street Unit has already made significant strides in the music industry. Their first single and EP, released in October 2022, resonated deeply with music enthusiasts, opening doors for them to share stages with bluegrass legends. The band's dynamic live performances, characterized by complex instrumentation and skilled improvisation, have earned them a growing fan base.

Today marks another milestone for them as they release their cover of The Last Revel’s tune, “Engine Trouble” on all platforms. The track, recorded at Mighty Fine Productions in Denver, was produced by Chris Pandolfi of The Infamous Stringdusters. This release is a testament to their musical prowess and their ability to seamlessly reinterpret music from fellow bands.

As they continue to gain momentum, Clay Street Unit plans to release their first full-length album later this year, also produced by Pandolfi. Undoubtedly, their undeniable live show and powerful songs will continue to propel them forward, with multiple notable festivals already lined up in their touring calendar.

The Last Revel: String-Heavy Sound and Compelling Songwriting

Originating from Mankato, Minnesota in 2011, The Last Revel is no stranger to the bluegrass scene. Known for their string-heavy sound, tight harmonies, and compelling songwriting, they have captivated audiences for nearly a decade. After a brief hiatus with a different lineup, the original trio reunited and released their latest album 'Dovetail' in 2023, receiving high praise.

The band's song 'Engine Trouble', now covered by Clay Street Unit, reflects their creative songwriting prowess. With new music on the horizon and tours planned, The Last Revel continues to uphold their legacy while exploring new musical frontiers.

Indeed, both Clay Street Unit and The Last Revel are not just bands to watch, but bands to experience. Their distinct sounds, relentless ambition, and dedication to their craft promise a dynamic future for bluegrass music.