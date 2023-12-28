en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’: An Exploration of Destructive Love

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:45 am EST
Emerald Fennell’s latest cinematic endeavor, ‘Saltburn’, is now available on Prime Video, taking viewers on a journey through the twisted corridors of destructive love. The film’s narrative orbits around an Oxford student, Oliver, a role embraced by Barry Keoghan, who develops a dangerous obsession with his classmate, Felix, portrayed by Jacob Elordi. However, Oliver’s fascination transcends the bounds of attraction, morphing into a desire to not only be with Felix but to become him, a yearning that teeters on the precipice of destruction.

The Intricacies of Destructive Love

Set against the backdrop of the cinematic landscape of 2023, a year witnessing various films exploring complex dimensions of love, ‘Saltburn’ stands distinct. The film ventures into unchartered territories of love, unveiling its unreciprocated, perverse, and dangerously obsessive facets. Fennell, acclaimed for her work in ‘Promising Young Woman’, takes on the daunting task of making the audience experience the visceral, gut-wrenching aspects of such obsession.

The Artistry Behind ‘Saltburn’

Cinematographer Linus Sandgren, an Oscar laureate for his work in ‘La La Land’, lends his expertise to Fennell’s vision. The film employs intimate and detailed close-ups, designed to capture and convey the raw essence of desire. These visual techniques serve as the film’s underpinning, reinforcing the narrative’s intensity.

‘Saltburn’: A Metaphor for Contemporary Life

Fennell interprets ‘Saltburn’ as a commentary on our societal relationship with unattainable beauty and the sado-masochistic tendencies it elicits. The film probes the modern phenomenon of parasocial relationships, highlighting how contemporary technology fosters a false sense of attainability. This illusion, applicable to consumer goods, idyllic homes, or even celebrities, contributes to a culture of unhealthy obsession. ‘Saltburn’, hence, emerges as a metaphor for our contemporary life, cautioning us of the dangers that lie in the pursuit of beauty, a quest that can lead to a perilous and unsettling psychological state.

Arts & Entertainment
