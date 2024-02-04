Emerald Fennell's Saltburn: A Cult Classic in the Making?

In a world of streaming wars and constant content churn, an unexpected contender has emerged. Saltburn, the black comedy-psychological thriller directed by Emerald Fennell, has become the talk of the town, despite receiving a medley of reviews from critics. Its success has added an intriguing twist to Fennell's career trajectory, and the implications extend to her upcoming project, the John Wick franchise spinoff, Ballerina.

The Unanticipated Hit of Saltburn

Featuring Barry Keoghan as an Oxford student and Jacob Elordi as his classmate, Saltburn is a tale of obsession, seduction, and intrigue set against the backdrop of a wealthy estate. It's this unique concoction of elements that has made a splash on Amazon Prime Video, even as critics remain divided. The film's viral moments on the internet have positioned it as a potential cult classic, affirming Fennell's status as a unique filmmaker.

Fennell's Signature Style

Fennell's past works, including the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, have been marked by stylish thrills and dark comedy. It's this distinct storytelling flair that she brings to Saltburn, a film that has seen widespread acclaim for its performances, particularly that of Jacob Elordi. His portrayal of the wealthy and charismatic British Oxford University student, Felix Catton, has been hailed as 'star-making', 'a revelation', and the 'secret weapon of Saltburn', earning him a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Implications for Ballerina

As Saltburn continues to captivate audiences, Fennell's next venture, Ballerina, garners attention. Co-written by Fennell, the action-thriller revolves around a ballerina-assassin named Rooney, played by Ana de Armas, seeking revenge for her family's murder. With returning John Wick actors, such as Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Keanu Reeves, Ballerina promises to enhance the John Wick universe with Fennell's signature style. Set for release on June 7, 2024, Ballerina's success might just be another feather in Fennell's cap, a testament to her ability to blend genres and tell stories that resonate deeply with viewers.