Embracing Winter in Greensboro: A City Bursting with Seasonal Festivities

Winter is in full swing, and Greensboro, North Carolina, is brimming with a plethora of engaging activities and events. The city is inviting residents and visitors alike to embrace the cold and enjoy a bounty of winter festivities.

Piedmont Winterfest: A Haven of Winter Fun

At the forefront of these exciting events is the Piedmont Winterfest, an outdoor ice-skating extravaganza taking place at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. The Winterfest offers visitors a chance to whirl and twirl on the ice amidst the city’s sparkling skyline. Special activities include giveaways, selfie competitions, and buy one, get one (BOGO) admission for Skyla Credit Union cardholders. Regular admission is priced at $15 per person. The event, already in progress, will continue to spread winter cheer until January 28.

Community Conversations: A Dialogue with Sharon Graeber

For those interested in architecture and community development, Community Conversations is an event to mark on your calendar. Held every Thursday, this event invites the public to share their perceptions of the architectural profession with Sharon Graeber. This is a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and gain insights into the impact of architecture on our lives and communities.

Festival of Lights: A Winter Wonderland at Chetola Resort

Adding to the winter charm, the Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock is a spectacle not to be missed. The resort transforms into a winter wonderland with a mesmerizing display of lights that will remain lit until January 28. The festival offers a magical escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

24 for 24 Winter Workout Challenge: Fitness in the Frost

For fitness enthusiasts, the 24 for 24 Winter Workout Challenge is an ideal event to stay active during the chilly weather. Participants are encouraged to walk, run, or bike 24 miles throughout January, promoting a healthy lifestyle and a commitment to fitness even during the colder months.