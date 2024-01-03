en English
Arts & Entertainment

Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk

As we usher in a new year, many individuals are inspired to take on new hobbies and skills, particularly those of a creative nature such as music, dance, visual arts, and crafts. These activities, however, are not merely enjoyable pastimes or social avenues. Increasingly, they are being recognised for their powerful health benefits.

The Healing Power of Creativity

Findings from the BBC Arts Great British Creativity Test in 2019 revealed that engaging in creative pursuits can help alleviate stress, clear the mind, and boost self-esteem. The Creative Health: The Arts for Health & Wellbeing report further underlines these benefits. It indicates that music therapy can reduce medication needs in 67% of people with dementia. Additionally, arts-on-prescription projects have resulted in decreased GP consultations and hospital admissions.

Engagement with the arts has also been linked to healthier lifestyles and increased well-being in deprived communities in London. Yet, despite these proven benefits, challenges such as the ongoing pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have made access to creative outlets difficult for underserved communities.

Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk

To tackle this issue, arts organizations in Norfolk and Suffolk, including Norwich Theatre, have formed the Norfolk and Suffolk Culture Board. Their aim is to create vibrant and inclusive communities, with a particular focus on Creative Health. These organizations are fostering new partnerships with the NHS and care sectors. Initiatives by Norwich Theatre, like Theatre Cares: A Life in Music, support those living with dementia. Its My Theatre scheme offers subsidized or free creative activities for low-income individuals.

A survey by Norwich Creative City Compact is currently ongoing to evaluate arts and culture accessibility in Norwich and identify opportunities for improvement.

The Personal Impact of Creativity

On a more personal note, the CEO and creative director at Norwich Theatre shares his resolution to learn a new craft skill in the new year. This decision was inspired by an individual who turned to crafting as a therapeutic response to managing mental health. This anecdote underscores the intimate connection between creativity and mental well-being, and serves as a call to action for us all to embrace the arts for our health.

Arts & Entertainment Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

