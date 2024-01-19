Emanuel Wynter: Blending R&B and Rock with Electric Violin

Emanuel Wynter, a Charlotte-based artist, is making waves in the music world with his unique blend of R&B and rock. The soulful and groovy tunes he creates are a testament to his musical prowess and his ability to seamlessly weave together disparate genres into a cohesive sound. His recent live album, recorded at The Evening Muse, is a testament to his cool and confident vocals and his mastery of the electric violin.

Tracing the Musical Journey

Wynter's journey into the world of music began in first grade in New York City. During a period of exploration with his mother, he discovered the violin, an instrument that would become his lifelong companion. His initial foray into music was dominated by classical tunes, but his tastes would evolve over time. Inspired by artists like B.B. King and Gary Clark Jr., Wynter found himself drawn towards rock and blues.

This shift in musical preference led him to explore the works of jazz and blues violinists. His exploration eventually culminated in the purchase of his first electric violin, a decision that would open a new world of possibilities for him. Wynter found the electric violin allowed for a wider range of sound expressions; he particularly enjoyed mimicking the sustaining feedback of an electric guitar.

Creating a Unique Sound

Wynter's music is often characterized by moments of high energy, a fact exemplified by his cover of Gary Clark Jr.'s song 'You Saved Me.' His songs resonate with listeners, as they are infused with themes of nostalgia, love, stars, and astrology. His single 'Cosmos' and his album 'From Orbit' are prime examples of his songwriting style.

Reflecting on the Musical Journey

Looking back, Wynter finds an alignment between the music he creates today and the music he aspired to create in his youth. He believes his younger self would be impressed with his current work. His unique blend of R&B and rock, combined with his electric violin skills, creates a soulful and groovy musical experience that is both refreshing and captivating.