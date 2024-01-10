en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Elvis Presley’s Birthday Tribute at Graceland: A Tradition Broken

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Elvis Presley’s Birthday Tribute at Graceland: A Tradition Broken

Graceland, the home and heart of the late King of Rock and Roll, celebrated Elvis Presley’s birthday on January 8, 2024, with its annual tribute, a tradition that has been held since 1974. However, this year’s event was marked by the conspicuous absence of Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis and sole owner of the Memphis estate. Her nonappearance broke a long-standing family tradition, sparking waves of disappointment among the fans and celebrities gathered to honor the memory of the King.

Breaking the Tradition

Fans took to social media to express their dismay at Keough’s absence, fondly recalling past occasions when Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley graced the event. Riley Keough has always been a prominent figure at the birthday tribute, but this year, her absence cast a noticeable shadow over the proceedings.

The Reasons Behind Keough’s Absence

Several theories have been proposed to explain Keough’s nonappearance. Just the night before the Graceland tribute, Keough was in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her role in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six.’ The logistical challenge of traveling from LA to Memphis after the awards and subsequent parties could explain her nonattendance.

Another possible reason could be the upcoming first anniversary of Lisa Marie Presley’s death. This significant and undoubtedly painful milestone might have influenced Keough’s decision to spend time privately at Graceland, away from the public eye.

The Tradition of Celebrating Elvis’s Birthday

Elvis Presley’s birthday has been celebrated annually at Graceland since 1974, when January 8 was declared Elvis Presley Day in Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee, as well as in Georgia by then-Governor Jimmy Carter. The tradition includes an Elvis Birthday Proclamation each year, a ceremony that carries a deep emotional resonance for the Presley family and fans alike. Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, made her last appearance at the event only four days before her untimely death on January 12, 2023.

The annual tribute to Elvis at Graceland serves as a potent reminder of his enduring influence and legacy, a tradition that the Presley family and fans hope will continue for many years to come.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
'My Odisha, India's Pride': A Cultural Contest for Children Launched by Tata Power and Odisha Government
Tata Power, in partnership with the Odisha government, has launched the ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest, a cultural competition for children. This initiative intends to foster creativity and cultural pride among children between the ages of 8-16. The contest invites submissions in various art forms, including painting, sketching, poetry, essays, and storytelling. Winners stand a
'My Odisha, India's Pride': A Cultural Contest for Children Launched by Tata Power and Odisha Government
'Thug Life': Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Film Welcomes New Cast Members
8 mins ago
'Thug Life': Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Film Welcomes New Cast Members
Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Interest in Return to Acting
9 mins ago
Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Interest in Return to Acting
Symphony Orchestra of India Unveils Diverse Line-Up for Spring 2024 Season
2 mins ago
Symphony Orchestra of India Unveils Diverse Line-Up for Spring 2024 Season
Phoebe Dynevor on BAFTA Nomination: A Testament to Talent and Hard Work
3 mins ago
Phoebe Dynevor on BAFTA Nomination: A Testament to Talent and Hard Work
Gallo Center’s Eclectic Week: From 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to 'Mathemagics'
7 mins ago
Gallo Center’s Eclectic Week: From 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to 'Mathemagics'
Latest Headlines
World News
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
2 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
3 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
3 mins
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
4 mins
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
4 mins
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
4 mins
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
4 mins
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
Taylor Swift: A Beacon Amidst Unfounded Conspiracy Theories
4 mins
Taylor Swift: A Beacon Amidst Unfounded Conspiracy Theories
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app