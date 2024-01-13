en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Elvis Evolution: Bringing the King of Rock and Roll to Life in London

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Elvis Evolution: Bringing the King of Rock and Roll to Life in London

A new immersive experience, ‘Elvis Evolution’, is on the horizon, promising Elvis Presley fans a chance to relive the magic of the King of Rock and Roll. Set to open in Central London in November 2024, the show is the brainchild of the UK’s leading immersive specialist, ‘Layered Reality’. The production aims to capture the essence of Elvis’s presence and legacy, and it promises to be a significant attraction for those wishing to experience or relive the Elvis phenomenon.

Elvis Comes to Life

The show will feature a life-size digital Elvis performing on stage, brought to life through cutting-edge technology including AI, holographic projections, augmented reality, live theatre, and multi-sensory effects. This approach integrates the power of technology and art, creating an unparalleled immersive experience. This is not just another tribute show; it’s an innovative endeavor to resurrect the legend himself, enabling fans to witness a digital reincarnation of Elvis.

Charting a Legacy

‘Elvis Evolution’ will chart Elvis’s rise to fame and cultural significance in the 1950s and 1960s. The narrative will explore his journey from a humble beginning to becoming the King of Rock and Roll, a title that has remained unchallenged to this day. The show aims to offer fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy, bringing them closer to the man behind the legend.

Elvis’s Enduring Appeal

Elvis Presley’s enduring legacy continues to captivate audiences around the world. His home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, has become a pilgrimage site for fans. ‘Elvis Evolution’ seeks to offer a similar connection for fans in another part of the world. This initiative indicates that the fascination with Elvis’s music and persona remains strong, demonstrating the timeless appeal of his artistry and charisma.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 mins ago
David Jason and Jay Blades Collaborate for a New Teatime Show
British television personalities, David Jason and Jay Blades have been featured in the Telegraph magazine following their visit to the Lassco salvage yard, a hub of high-priced treasures. Jason, celebrated for his extensive career in the comedy sector and Blades, the familiar face of ‘The Repair Shop,’ a popular TV show, are hinted to be
David Jason and Jay Blades Collaborate for a New Teatime Show
Crypt Adjacent to Marilyn Monroe's Resting Place Up for Auction
30 mins ago
Crypt Adjacent to Marilyn Monroe's Resting Place Up for Auction
Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle: Reviving the Circus in a Digital Era
32 mins ago
Big Apple Circus CEO Marty LaSalle: Reviving the Circus in a Digital Era
Jay Blades and Comedy Legend Unite for New Teatime TV Duo
18 mins ago
Jay Blades and Comedy Legend Unite for New Teatime TV Duo
Bollywood Stars Share Nostalgic Lohri Wishes and Personal Anecdotes
25 mins ago
Bollywood Stars Share Nostalgic Lohri Wishes and Personal Anecdotes
ABC's 'The Good Doctor' Bows Out After Seven Seasons: Reactions and Implications
29 mins ago
ABC's 'The Good Doctor' Bows Out After Seven Seasons: Reactions and Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
2 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
5 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
9 mins
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
9 mins
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
10 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
12 mins
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
13 mins
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
13 mins
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
14 mins
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
10 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
22 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app