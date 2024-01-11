Elton John to Auction Off Art Collection: A Farewell to the Past

Pop legend Elton John prepares to bid adieu to a significant chunk of his treasured art collection, a series of personal items, and other collectibles from his recently sold Atlanta condominium. The auction, slated to kick off on February 21, is anticipated to bring in upwards of $10 million.

Christie’s to Host the Auction

Famed auction house Christie’s will host the event, setting the stage for the sale in a series of eight landmark auctions at their Rockefeller Center in New York City. The auction will feature both online and live bidding, allowing art aficionados and Elton John fans alike to participate from anywhere in the world.

The items up for bidding will be available for public viewing at Christie’s New York City galleries from February 9 to 21. Presenting a unique opportunity to witness a blend of musical history and artistic brilliance, the exhibition will encompass a range of John’s prized possessions, from artworks and designer costumes to personal artifacts.

Highlights of the Collection

The auction will showcase a diverse array of objects, including a custom artwork by Damien Hirst, an 18th-century costume by Sandy Powell, and a pair of silver leather boots personalized with the initials ‘E and J.’ Among these, John’s living room piano, a Cartier 18K gold limited edition wristwatch, and a unique Banksy triptych are also expected to draw significant attention.

Alongside, the auction will feature a selection of artworks from celebrated masters, photographs by renowned artists, and a plethora of John’s on-tour clothing and accessories. The collection also includes pieces by artists such as Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, and Julian Schnabel.

John’s Emotional Journey

Elton John’s decision to auction off a part of his collection comes at a crossroads in his life. Having retired from performing, John is now focusing on family life with his husband David Furnish and their two children in London. Furnish has expressed the emotional difficulty John faces in parting with items from his collection, underscoring the personal significance of the auction.

As the world anticipates the auction, the event symbolizes more than just a sale. It represents a closing chapter in John’s life, a poignant goodbye to a part of his past, and a transition into a future focused on family and personal growth.