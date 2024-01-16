Elton John Achieves EGOT Status with Emmy Win

The illustrious Elton John has etched his name in history, joining the exclusive EGOT club, a term denoting artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. On Monday night, he secured this coveted status by winning an Emmy for 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.'

EGOT Status Achieved

Elton John, at 76, expressed his joy and gratitude on Instagram, crediting his team's passion and dedication for the victory. Unfortunately, a knee operation prevented him from attending the ceremony, but his words resonated with heartfelt appreciation towards the Television Academy and its voters. Amy Poehler, presenting the award, subtly alluded to John's imminent accomplishment. The award was accepted on John's behalf by his producers, who acknowledged the historical significance of the event—the culmination of John's final North American tour and Disney's maiden live global stream.

A Feat of Few

With this Emmy, John becomes only the 19th individual to achieve EGOT status, joining a distinguished cadre of artists. The Emmy-nominated special was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and was supplemented by a documentary capturing his final performances and illustrious career. It is a testament to his enduring appeal and the love of his fans that he has now added an Emmy to his collection of accolades, which include two Oscars, a Tony, and six Grammy awards.

A Historic Moment

This accomplishment firmly positions him among entertainment luminaries such as Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, and Mel Brooks, who have all previously achieved this extraordinary status. Despite not being present at the ceremony, the joy and humility in John's words were palpable as he thanked his fans for their unwavering support throughout his legendary career. The win also marks a significant milestone for Disney+, cementing its place as a formidable platform for live content.