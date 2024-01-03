en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Elma Pazar in Talks for All Stars Series: A Look into Her Reality TV Journey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Elma Pazar in Talks for All Stars Series: A Look into Her Reality TV Journey

Elma Pazar, renowned for her stints on popular reality TV shows ‘Love Island’ and ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ (Towie), is purportedly negotiating a spot in the All Stars series. Elma, who first came into the limelight during the fifth series of ‘Love Island’, is now a regular on Towie, where her various storylines have captivated audiences and spurred discussions.

Elma Pazar’s Journey From Love Island to Towie

Elma’s journey in the world of reality TV began with ‘Love Island’ in 2019. However, her time on the island was short-lived, as she was eliminated on day 16. Despite her early exit, Elma managed to leave a lasting impression on viewers, leading to her subsequent involvement in Towie in 2022.

A Roller Coaster of Relationships

During her time on Towie, Elma’s personal life has often been in the spotlight. A notable storyline was her failed romance with co-star Diags. Although the two decided to maintain a friendly relationship post-breakup, instances of flirtation and a controversial kiss at a party have raised eyebrows. This was especially notable given Diags’ involvement with Jodie Wells at the time. A source, however, clarified that the kiss was not considered cheating as Diags and Jodie were not officially a couple.

Emotional Rifts and Controversies

Elma’s tenure on Towie has not been devoid of emotional moments and controversies. A significant altercation occurred with Chloe Brockett, leading to an on-screen tearful argument with Chloe, who was once Elma’s best friend. The rift was further deepened when Elma extended an olive branch to Amber Turner, a figure with whom Chloe has a known disagreement.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
January 2024's Entertainment Lineup: A Potpourri of Films and TV Shows
As the first month of 2024 unfolds, a vibrant spectrum of cinema and television productions beckons audiences across diverse platforms. This robust lineup promises an exciting start to the year, with narratives spanning horror, action, drama, and more, ensuring something for every viewer. ‘Night Swim’ Promises Chills Leading the pack is the highly anticipated ‘Night
January 2024's Entertainment Lineup: A Potpourri of Films and TV Shows
Rapper Fontaine Ushers in New Year With New Romance Amidst Public Feud
13 mins ago
Rapper Fontaine Ushers in New Year With New Romance Amidst Public Feud
Frank Ocean and Blood Orange Collaboration: A Spark in the Musical Horizon?
15 mins ago
Frank Ocean and Blood Orange Collaboration: A Spark in the Musical Horizon?
Jeff Hardy, 'The Broken One', Contemplates Transition to Acting
2 mins ago
Jeff Hardy, 'The Broken One', Contemplates Transition to Acting
Patti Smith's Historic Performance at Matera's UNESCO Anniversary Celebration
4 mins ago
Patti Smith's Historic Performance at Matera's UNESCO Anniversary Celebration
G. Love & Special Sauce Celebrates 30 Years with Expanded Edition and North America Tour
13 mins ago
G. Love & Special Sauce Celebrates 30 Years with Expanded Edition and North America Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
48 seconds
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
52 seconds
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
1 min
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
1 min
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
2 mins
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
2 mins
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
2 mins
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
2 mins
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
3 mins
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
28 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
29 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
38 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
39 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
48 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
51 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app