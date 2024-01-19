Elliott Sancrant Joins the Cast of 'Suncoast': A Journey from Bermuda Run to the Sundance Film Festival

Young actor and Bermuda Run resident, Elliott Sancrant, has seized a supporting role in the much-awaited film, "Suncoast." The film is set to make its grand debut at the globally recognized Sundance Film Festival and will later be accessible on the popular streaming platform Hulu, starting February 9.

A Nine-Year Journey to Stardom

With close to a decade in the acting industry, Sancrant's role in "Suncoast" is a testament to his passion and dedication. He portrays a character who is a part of a close-knit friend group in this coming-of-age drama, helmed by the talented Laura Chinn. The cast boasts of distinguished actors like Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson, Nico Parker, and Ella Anderson. Although not a lead part, Sancrant's excitement about his involvement is palpable, and he describes his interaction with the cast as a surreal experience.

Striking a Balance

While managing his acting career, Sancrant also juggles online classes at UNC Charlotte and operates a wholesale business. His acting journey began with private coaching and his first taste of the silver screen was in "Hard Surfaces," a film directed by Zach Brown.

"Suncoast", A Tale of Growth

"Suncoast" is a contender in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance. The film draws inspiration from incidents in director Laura Chinn's childhood. Sancrant believes that the narrative of the film is relatable and conveys a message of growth and resilience, even through challenging times.