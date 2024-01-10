Ellie Leach: Stylish Appearance and ‘Strictly’ Tour Anticipation

Ellie Leach, celebrated for her role in the popular British soap opera ‘Coronation Street’ and recent winner of the Glitterball Trophy on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, was seen in London, making a stylish statement ahead of the anticipated live tour of the hit dance competition series. The actress’s chic appearance and her forthcoming participation in the tour underscore her sustained prominence in the entertainment industry.

Leach’s Stylish Statement

Leach was spotted at the STK Steakhouse x Tina The Tina Turner Musical menu launch, donning a long black leather coat, cinched at the waist with a belt, paired with dark jeans, a plain top, and bright red heels. Her fashion-forward ensemble captured the attention of onlookers, spotlighting her as a style icon off the dance floor as well.

Leach and Coppola: Partners On and Off the Dance Floor?

Alongside her recent success on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Leach’s partnership with dancer Vito Coppola has sparked interest. The duo, who secured victory on the show, revealed plans to get matching tattoos, a testament to their strong bond. Amidst swirling rumors of a romance between the pair, they have maintained that their relationship is strictly professional.

Anticipation for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Tour

As Leach prepares to participate in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the television show’s magic in person. The tour serves as an extension of the series, bringing together celebrities and professional dancers to perform in cities across the UK, offering fans a live experience of the dance competition’s thrills.