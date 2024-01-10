en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ellie Leach: Stylish Appearance and ‘Strictly’ Tour Anticipation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Ellie Leach: Stylish Appearance and ‘Strictly’ Tour Anticipation

Ellie Leach, celebrated for her role in the popular British soap opera ‘Coronation Street’ and recent winner of the Glitterball Trophy on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, was seen in London, making a stylish statement ahead of the anticipated live tour of the hit dance competition series. The actress’s chic appearance and her forthcoming participation in the tour underscore her sustained prominence in the entertainment industry.

Leach’s Stylish Statement

Leach was spotted at the STK Steakhouse x Tina The Tina Turner Musical menu launch, donning a long black leather coat, cinched at the waist with a belt, paired with dark jeans, a plain top, and bright red heels. Her fashion-forward ensemble captured the attention of onlookers, spotlighting her as a style icon off the dance floor as well.

Leach and Coppola: Partners On and Off the Dance Floor?

Alongside her recent success on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Leach’s partnership with dancer Vito Coppola has sparked interest. The duo, who secured victory on the show, revealed plans to get matching tattoos, a testament to their strong bond. Amidst swirling rumors of a romance between the pair, they have maintained that their relationship is strictly professional.

Anticipation for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Tour

As Leach prepares to participate in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the television show’s magic in person. The tour serves as an extension of the series, bringing together celebrities and professional dancers to perform in cities across the UK, offering fans a live experience of the dance competition’s thrills.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

