Arts & Entertainment

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola: Dancing, Tattoos, and a Bond Beyond Romance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola: Dancing, Tattoos, and a Bond Beyond Romance

Ellie Leach, the 2023 champion of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, known for her previous role as Faye Windass in ‘Coronation Street’, was spotted relishing an evening in London. Ellie, who displayed her fashion sense in a lengthy black leather coat, dark jeans, and striking red heels, made her appearance at the STK Steakhouse. The occasion coincided with the introduction of a menu dedicated to ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’.

Dancing, Tattoos, and a Platonic Bond

Following her stint on the dance show, Ellie has expressed that dancing has become a significant part of her existence. Along with her dance partner, Vito Coppola, Ellie unveiled plans to get matching tattoos as a symbol of their connection. This quirky decision was made in jest before they reached the show’s final. The pair, who have been at the center of romance rumors, made an appearance on ‘This Morning’ to talk about their close relationship. They made it clear that while they share a strong bond, it is purely platonic.

A Grateful Reflection and Future Plans

Vito spent the New Year working on his family’s farm in Italy, pondering his gratitude for his family and the simple pleasures in life. The strong friendship and mutual respect between Ellie and Vito were palpable as they recollected their experience on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and discussed their future plans.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

