Ellie Goulding Celebrates New Year with Candid Reflections on Music Industry

Renowned singer Ellie Goulding ushered in the New Year by sharing a mesmerizing photo of herself in a red bikini on Instagram. The 37-year-old artist was seen relishing the sun on a lounger by an infinity pool and later shared an enchanting image of a sunset over the ocean. Goulding also celebrated her birthday on December 30, marking the occasion with a snapshot of her friends presenting her with a large, candlelit cake.

Reflections on the Music Industry

Beyond her social media updates, Goulding opened up about her past experiences in the music industry. She reflected upon feeling vulnerable and intimidated while working in male-dominated studios at the start of her career. Goulding spoke candidly about the transformations the industry has undergone since then, emphasizing the increased protections in place for young musicians, including the presence of chaperones and counselors, introduced by her own record label.

Impact of the MeToo Movement

Goulding also underscored the significance of the MeToo movement, which surged in 2017 following sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, culminating in his conviction. Her comments were part of a segment on Radio 4’s Today Programme, where she visited her old college in Hereford to discuss the challenges of working in the music industry prior to the advent of the MeToo movement.

Ellie Goulding’s social media updates and candid reflections on her journey in the music industry highlight her strength as an artist and advocate for change. By leveraging her platform to shed light on the realities of the music industry, she continues to inspire and educate her fans and fellow musicians alike.