Arts & Entertainment

Ellesmere Mayor Launches Charity-Focused Photography Competition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Ellesmere Mayor Launches Charity-Focused Photography Competition

Ellesmere’s Mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall, has sparked a wave of creativity in the community with her latest initiative: a photography competition aimed at supporting local charities. This unique contest is not just an opportunity for amateur photographers to demonstrate their skills, but also a chance to contribute towards Ellesmere Food Share and local youth organizations, two causes close to the mayor’s heart.

Photographing Ellesmere’s Essence

The competition invites local shutterbugs to showcase the spirit of Ellesmere. Each participant can submit up to five photographs, capturing the town’s vibrant life, its architectural beauty, the diverse wildlife, or the animated residents. The images can be in color or black and white, reflecting the photographer’s perspective of the town’s essence. This inclusivity of themes ensures that the contest is accessible to a wide range of photographic styles and interests.

Guidelines and Prizes

Participants are divided into two age categories: under 16 and 16 and over, broadening the contest’s reach and encouraging young talent. The winners’ reward? Their work will be featured in a permanent exhibition at Ellesmere Town Hall, immortalizing their perspective of the town. Furthermore, these images will be used in future promotional materials, providing the winners a platform for wider recognition.

Each entry costs £2, and the deadline for submissions is 5pm on February 29. All submissions must be digital, devoid of watermarks, borders, or signatures. The images should represent unaltered scenes, preserving the authenticity of the original view. Participants can submit a maximum of five photographs and must be the sole creators of their work, reaffirming the contest’s commitment to originality.

United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

