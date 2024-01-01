en English
Arts & Entertainment

Elle King Shines at Nashville’s Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Elle King Shines at Nashville’s Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance

Elle King, the celebrated singer of ‘Ex’s and Oh’s’, marked the commencement of the New Year with a vivacious performance at Nashville’s Big Bash. Clad in a vibrant hot pink ensemble, King served as the host for the second consecutive year at the Bicentennial Mall stage. Her father, the renowned actor and comedian Rob Schneider, played a special part in the event, introducing King before her performance.

Elle King’s Transformation

The event witnessed King debuting a transformative look, with darker hair and a noticeably fit physique. The singer, who had been open about her weight loss journey, had stunned her fans with her considerable weight loss. King had previously taken to social media to share her journey from 284 pounds post-pregnancy to her present weight in 2023. She emphasized the natural approach she had taken towards weight loss, involving regular exercise and a nutritious diet, without leaning on weight loss medication. King’s transformation resonated with her desire to lead a long, healthy life filled with laughter and joy.

Star-Studded Celebration

The New Year’s Eve celebration was a star-studded affair, featuring performances from a slew of artists like Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, and Morgan Wallen. King’s performance was made even more special when her son, Lucky, joined her on stage. The event was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount, allowing fans across different time zones to join in the Music City’s celebration.

Rob Schneider’s Special Appearance

Notably, the event also witnessed a special guest appearance by Rob Schneider. The actor, who is also Elle King’s father, made his presence felt by introducing King before her performance. His presence added another layer of charm to the star-packed celebration, making it a memorable start to the New Year for the fans.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

