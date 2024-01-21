Elle King Draws Criticism for Performance at Dolly Parton's Birthday Celebration

Elle King, the acclaimed singer, has recently come under fire after her performance at the Grand Ole Opry's Opry Goes Dolly tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton. The event was held on January 19, during which King performed Parton's iconic song 'Jolene'. While King's rendition of 'Jolene' had the audience singing along, her overall conduct raised eyebrows and sparked a chain of criticism.

Controversy Over King's Performance

King's performance was marred by what appeared to many as a lack of professionalism. Fans voiced their disappointment and concern as she seemed to be struggling with her performance, slurring her words and using profanity on stage. This prompted a response from the Grand Ole Opry, who issued an apology to a fan on Twitter, expressing regret for the language used by Elle King.

Pattern of Concerning Behaviour

This is not an isolated incident with King, as she had faced similar difficulties during a New Year's Eve Bash held in Nashville less than a month prior. These recurring issues have led to questions regarding her well-being and have raised concerns among her fan base.

'Living What She Sings'

Despite the criticism, King remains unapologetic about her actions and has responded to the backlash by stating that she 'lives what she sings'. While some fans are concerned, others have expressed their appreciation for her raw and authentic performances, including her rendition of 'Jolene' at the Grand Ole Opry.