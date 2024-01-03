Elk County Council on the Arts to Host Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition

The Elk County Council on the Arts is gearing up to host the regional Poetry Out Loud competition on January 25 at the PA Wilds Media Lab. The event is a significant piece of a national arts education program that is endorsed by the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation, and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Poetry Out Loud: Encouraging the study of poetry

Poetry Out Loud is designed to foster a love for poetry among high school students. It does this by organizing recitation competitions and providing educational materials. Participants from Elk County Catholic High School, St. Marys Area High School, and Ridgway High School will be showcasing their talent by reciting selected poems in front of a panel of judges.

Impressive Reach

Since its launch in 2005, Poetry Out Loud has managed to engage over 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from 17,000 schools across the nation. The competition commences at a local level and advances to regional, state, and national levels. The state competitions are slated for February and March, with the national finals to follow in the spring.

Long-term benefits of arts education

Research conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts has underlined the enduring benefits of arts education. It suggests that students who engage in arts are more likely to continue arts participation into adulthood. Participants in Poetry Out Loud have reported experiencing a boost in self-confidence and a widening of perspective through their interaction with poetry.

The event is a testament to the community’s resolve to support arts education. Teachers interested in participating in future competitions can contact the Elk County Council on the Arts for more details.