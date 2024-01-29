Elizabeth Dennehy Reflects on Star Trek Experience, Hints at Potential Return

In a recent reflection, Elizabeth Dennehy, famously known for her role as Lt. Commander Elizabeth Shelby in Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG), compared her experiences between her tenure on TNG and her time on Star Trek: Picard season 3. Dennehy portrayed a pivotal character in TNG's memorable 'Best of Both Worlds' episodes, where she battled the Borg and was seen as a potential First Officer of the USS Enterprise-D.

From Lt. Commander to Fleet Admiral

Years later, the actress reprised her role in Star Trek: Picard season 3. This time, however, she portrayed Fleet Admiral Shelby, a character whose fate was sealed tragically during the Frontier Day celebrations by a Borg/Changeling attack. Despite her character's unfortunate departure, Dennehy expressed a keen interest in returning to the role. In her words, the Star Trek franchise has a history of bringing characters back from the dead.

Reflecting on the Evolution of Star Trek

What stood out to Dennehy the most was the significant difference in the production value and technology between the two series. She highlighted the advancements in technology, the increased budget, and the superior quality of the set and costumes in Star Trek: Picard. This was a stark contrast to the more restrained production values of TNG, complete with its spandex uniforms.

Dennehy applauded the modern iterations for their spectacular sets and tailor-made costumes, which were a welcome relief compared to the long shooting days and less comfortable attire of the earlier series.

Overcoming Challenges in TNG

Star Trek: The Next Generation had its share of hurdles during the early seasons. The show weathered a turbulent first season, a writers' strike, and budget constraints that forced the team to resort to creative alternatives, like the clip show 'Shades of Gray'. Regardless of these challenges, the series found its footing and is now revered as a significant chapter in the Star Trek saga.

Both Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard are currently available for streaming on Paramount+.