Elizabeth Debikini Reflects on Playing Princess Diana at 2024 BAFTA Tea Party

On a star-studded evening in Los Angeles, at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party, Elizabeth Debikini radiated elegance and charm. Dressed in a chic black ensemble, the actress, best known for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ once again proved her impeccable fashion sense.

A Tribute to Princess Diana

At the age of 33, Debikini has made a name for herself with a performance that has touched hearts worldwide. The role of the late Princess of Wales was not one she took lightly. She found herself delving deep into the complexities of the beloved royal figure, guided by what she refers to as the ’emotional blueprint’ provided by the show’s creator, Peter Morgan.

The Crown: Unveiling History’s Untold Stories

The final season of ‘The Crown’ offers a poignant exploration of Diana’s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed, her untimely death, and the aftermath. It also sheds light on other significant historical events, such as Tony Blair’s election and the early dating period of Kate and William. Through this narrative, Debikini discussed the emotional weight of her role and the pivotal moments that shaped the world during the late Princess’s lifetime.

The BAFTA Tea Party: A Prelude to Awards Season

Described as a ‘staple fixture’ in Los Angeles, the BAFTA Tea Party serves as a prelude to the awards season. It offers a relaxed environment for nominees, industry professionals, and guests to come together, creating an elegant gathering that celebrates the best in film and television.