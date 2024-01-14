en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Elizabeth Debikini Reflects on Playing Princess Diana at 2024 BAFTA Tea Party

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Elizabeth Debikini Reflects on Playing Princess Diana at 2024 BAFTA Tea Party

On a star-studded evening in Los Angeles, at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party, Elizabeth Debikini radiated elegance and charm. Dressed in a chic black ensemble, the actress, best known for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ once again proved her impeccable fashion sense.

A Tribute to Princess Diana

At the age of 33, Debikini has made a name for herself with a performance that has touched hearts worldwide. The role of the late Princess of Wales was not one she took lightly. She found herself delving deep into the complexities of the beloved royal figure, guided by what she refers to as the ’emotional blueprint’ provided by the show’s creator, Peter Morgan.

The Crown: Unveiling History’s Untold Stories

The final season of ‘The Crown’ offers a poignant exploration of Diana’s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed, her untimely death, and the aftermath. It also sheds light on other significant historical events, such as Tony Blair’s election and the early dating period of Kate and William. Through this narrative, Debikini discussed the emotional weight of her role and the pivotal moments that shaped the world during the late Princess’s lifetime.

The BAFTA Tea Party: A Prelude to Awards Season

Described as a ‘staple fixture’ in Los Angeles, the BAFTA Tea Party serves as a prelude to the awards season. It offers a relaxed environment for nominees, industry professionals, and guests to come together, creating an elegant gathering that celebrates the best in film and television.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 seconds ago
Fox Unveils 2024 Lineup: Returning Favorites, Newcomers, and Surprising Schedule Changes
Fox is heralding the dawn of 2024 with an invigorated lineup, replete with fan-favorite returns and intriguing new shows. This year’s lineup, however, is not without its surprises, with the notable absence of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ the network’s most-viewed series. Another unexpected shift is the relocation of the long-standing ‘Family Guy’ to Wednesday nights. These
Fox Unveils 2024 Lineup: Returning Favorites, Newcomers, and Surprising Schedule Changes
Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters
5 mins ago
Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters
Soap Opera Star Alec Musser Dies at 50: A Life Remembered
5 mins ago
Soap Opera Star Alec Musser Dies at 50: A Life Remembered
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
1 min ago
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
3 mins ago
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players
5 mins ago
Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
27 seconds
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
27 seconds
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
32 seconds
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
33 seconds
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
2 mins
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
2 mins
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
3 mins
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
3 mins
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
3 mins
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app