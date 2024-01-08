Elizabeth Debicki discusses her portrayal of Princess Diana at the 2024 Golden Globes

In a glittering night of accolades and applause at the 2024 Golden Globes, Elizabeth Debicki, renowned for her role as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown,’ won the coveted Golden Globe. The actress, in a backstage interview following her win, elaborated on her experiences and challenges while portraying the late princess, offering a rare glimpse into her approach to the character.

Channeling Diana’s Luminosity

During the discussion, Debicki shared her insights into how she immersed herself in the final years of Diana’s life. She emphasized her endeavours to capture Diana’s immense capacity for joy and light, which she considered critical to her portrayal. This focus on Diana’s vivacity underscores the depth of Debicki’s commitment to embodying her character truthfully and sensitively.

A Gathering of Talented Individuals

Beyond the bounds of her own performance, Debicki also expressed her excitement about the presence of the cast of ‘The Bear’ at the event. She noted her respect for them and her joy at reuniting with friends from ‘The Crown.’ The sense of camaraderie and mutual admiration among these artists added to the celebratory ambience of the event.

Sarah Snook’s Triumph

Another highlight of the evening was Sarah Snook’s award win for her role in ‘Succession.’ Snook, a long-time friend of Debicki, received her accolade in the same joyous atmosphere that marked the evening. Her win further contributed to the celebratory air, making the event a true gathering of exceptional talent.