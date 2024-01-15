Eliott Allemand: From Queenstown Busker to International Saxophonist

Eliott Allemand, a 21-year-old virtuoso from Queenstown, painted an unforgettable tableau on the town's waterfront with his saxophone rendition of 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay. This enchanting performance, showcased at the edge of day, struck a chord with both locals and tourists alike, uniting them in a shared musical experience. Originally hailing from New Caledonia, Allemand moved to Queenstown at the tender age of 11 and began his busking journey at 14.

Harmony Beyond Boundaries

On this particular evening, Allemand remarked that it was his favorite busking experience to date. The audience, he said, was engaged and present, their attention undivided by the technological distractions that so often pervade our lives. This communal appreciation of art and music was a testament to the power of Allemand's performance and the universal language of music itself.

From Busking to Berklee

Allemand's passion for his craft is evident, not just in his performances, but in his life choices as well. His commitment to music led him to apply to the renowned Berklee College of Music. Following his acceptance on a scholarship, he is set to graduate this May. The college has been an avenue for Allemand to not only enhance his skills but also to demonstrate them on an international stage.

A Melody of Medals

Allemand's talent has been recognized far beyond the streets of Queenstown. He has serenaded audiences in locations such as Hong Kong, Hawaii, Fiji, Thailand, and France. At the World Championships of Performing Arts, he represented New Zealand, securing five gold medals and four team awards. This young musician's journey is a symphony of hard work, talent, and undeniable passion, resonating beautifully across global borders.