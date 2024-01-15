en English
Arts & Entertainment

Elijah Canlas and TONEEJAY Join Thai Band Scrubb for Manila Concert

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
Filipino actor turned musician, Elijah Canlas, and award-winning OPM singer TONEEJAY are poised to share the stage with Thai band Scrubb for a highly anticipated concert. Scheduled for February 10, the event will light up the scene at the 123 Block in Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

Fusion of Filipino and Thai Artistry

Announced by GNN Productions, the concert will mark Canlas and TONEEJAY’s first performance alongside Scrubb. Canlas recently debuted his music career with the track ‘kilala kita’, while TONEEJAY secured the Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance at the 9th Wish Music Awards.

Scintillating Performance Awaits

Tickets for the event are available on Ticketmelon with prices ranging from P1,800 for General Admission to P5,200 for SVIP which commences with special fan benefits. The concert is set to take place at the outdoor section of 123 Block, promising an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie.

Scrubb’s Influence on the Boys’ Love Genre

Scrubb is renowned for their music contributions to the Thai boys’ love series ‘2gether’, and their successful collaboration with Filipino band Ben&Ben in 2020. The boys’ love (BL) genre has witnessed a surge in popularity in the Philippines following the pandemic, sparking the production of Filipino BL series like ‘Hello Stranger,’ ‘The Boy Foretold By The Stars,’ and ‘Oh, Mando.’

Boasting six studio albums and numerous sold-out shows in Bangkok and other major Asian cities, Scrubb’s Manila concert, supported by Canlas and TONEEJAY, is set to be a musical marvel, merging Thai and Filipino talents in a melodious symphony.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

