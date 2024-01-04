Elie Iskandar: The Voice Behind 200 Characters Resonating Across Dubai

In the bustling city of Dubai, a Lebanese native has carved out a unique niche in the sprawling media landscape. Elie Iskandar, a 37-year-old voice mimicry artist, has left an indelible mark with his uncanny ability to impersonate over 200 voices, including the distinctive tone of American actor Morgan Freeman in Arabic. Iskandar’s voice, a familiar sound resonating through advertisements across the UAE, has become a part of everyday life for its residents.

From Child Prodigy to Professional Mimic

The journey of Iskandar is an intriguing blend of passion and perseverance. His love for voices emerged at the tender age of 8, when he amused himself by mimicking his elderly neighbor’s deep voice. This playful pastime soon evolved into a skill as he honed his abilities by practicing with cartoons on television. At 16, inspired by the popular radio station MixFM, he showcased his voice impressions to them, receiving positive feedback that fueled his passion even further.

A Career Birthed on YouTube

Iskandar’s professional journey commenced at the age of 17, when Nick Parker, an American, chanced upon his YouTube channel. Captivated by Iskandar’s talent, Parker opened doors for the young artist, fostering his growth in the world of voice mimicry. The road wasn’t always smooth, with challenges such as mastering Morgan Freeman’s voice for the Arabic version of the science documentary series ‘Through The Wormhole’ testing his determination and resilience.

A Voice that Echoes Across the UAE

Despite the hurdles, Iskandar has built a successful career in voiceover work and his voice has become a staple in UAE’s advertising industry. His distinctive vocal chords have contributed to campaigns for a range of companies, from online food delivery service Talabat and telecommunications giant Etisalat to ride-hailing app Deliveroo, public transport agency RTA, and real estate developer Emaar.

Elie Iskandar’s journey, from a young boy amusing himself with mimicry to a professional voice artist resonating throughout the UAE, is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the ability to seize opportunities.