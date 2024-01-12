en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Elfquest’ to be Adapted into Animated Series by FOX

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
‘Elfquest’ to be Adapted into Animated Series by FOX

The classic fantasy comic series ‘Elfquest,’ the brainchild of Wendy Pini and Richard Pini, is soon to be transformed into a one-hour animated drama series by FOX. The adaptation has Susan Hurwitz Arneson at its helm, who will serve as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer. This endeavour is courtesy of Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg’s Modern Magic, with Bento Box functioning as the studio.

‘Elfquest’ – A Journey from 1978 to 2024

‘Elfquest’ made its first appearance in 1978 and has since been published by a multitude of companies including WaRP Graphics, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and presently Dark Horse Comics. The comic series showcases a vibrant world inhabited by elf tribes and other imaginary creatures, all striving to endure on an Earth-like planet.

A Dynamic Team with a Vision

The Pinis have expressed their faith in the team adapting ‘Elfquest,’ acknowledging their respect for the team’s previous work and feeling reassured by their involvement and input in the project. Arneson, who has worked on ‘South Park’ and ‘Bordertown,’ is also currently penning Sony Animation’s ‘Hungry Ghosts.’

Reimagining Fantasy Through Animation

Modern Magic’s Rothman highlighted the importance of ‘Elfquest’ in the independent comics scene and its influence on the fantasy genre. The adaptation aims to leverage post-‘Spider-Verse’ animation to elevate the fantasy genre to unprecedented heights. The announcement has also served as an invitation to artists interested in contributing to the project.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Marvel's 'Echo' Connects TV Universe to MCU Timeline Amid 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors
In an exciting turn of events for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, 2024 has kicked off with the release of ‘Echo,’ a successor to ‘Hawkeye’ and predecessor to ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’ Despite the mixed reviews it has garnered on Disney Plus, ‘Echo’ holds a pivotal position in the MCU. It hints at establishing connections between
Marvel's 'Echo' Connects TV Universe to MCU Timeline Amid 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors
Sega Rolls Out Update for 'Sonic Superstars', Enhances Gameplay Experience
6 mins ago
Sega Rolls Out Update for 'Sonic Superstars', Enhances Gameplay Experience
Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats: Winners, Losers, and Potential Comebacks
7 mins ago
Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats: Winners, Losers, and Potential Comebacks
Netflix Pulls Indian Film Amid Backlash for Depicting Hindu Priest's Daughter Eating Meat
3 mins ago
Netflix Pulls Indian Film Amid Backlash for Depicting Hindu Priest's Daughter Eating Meat
Hellcard's 'Artifacts Update': A Game-changer for Players
4 mins ago
Hellcard's 'Artifacts Update': A Game-changer for Players
YOWIE Hotel: An Artistic Haven in Philadelphia's Hospitality Scene
5 mins ago
YOWIE Hotel: An Artistic Haven in Philadelphia's Hospitality Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
2 mins
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
2 mins
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
2 mins
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
3 mins
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
3 mins
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
4 mins
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app