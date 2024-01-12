‘Elfquest’ to be Adapted into Animated Series by FOX

The classic fantasy comic series ‘Elfquest,’ the brainchild of Wendy Pini and Richard Pini, is soon to be transformed into a one-hour animated drama series by FOX. The adaptation has Susan Hurwitz Arneson at its helm, who will serve as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer. This endeavour is courtesy of Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg’s Modern Magic, with Bento Box functioning as the studio.

‘Elfquest’ – A Journey from 1978 to 2024

‘Elfquest’ made its first appearance in 1978 and has since been published by a multitude of companies including WaRP Graphics, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and presently Dark Horse Comics. The comic series showcases a vibrant world inhabited by elf tribes and other imaginary creatures, all striving to endure on an Earth-like planet.

A Dynamic Team with a Vision

The Pinis have expressed their faith in the team adapting ‘Elfquest,’ acknowledging their respect for the team’s previous work and feeling reassured by their involvement and input in the project. Arneson, who has worked on ‘South Park’ and ‘Bordertown,’ is also currently penning Sony Animation’s ‘Hungry Ghosts.’

Reimagining Fantasy Through Animation

Modern Magic’s Rothman highlighted the importance of ‘Elfquest’ in the independent comics scene and its influence on the fantasy genre. The adaptation aims to leverage post-‘Spider-Verse’ animation to elevate the fantasy genre to unprecedented heights. The announcement has also served as an invitation to artists interested in contributing to the project.