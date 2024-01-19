Elevating Interiors: 13 Luxury Furniture Designs From Top Brands

From the exquisite craftsmanship of Hermes to the timeless elegance of Louis Vuitton, the world of luxury furniture is a treasure trove of unrivaled beauty and unparalleled design. Presenting a curated selection of 13 luxury furniture designs, each piece promises to add a unique touch of elegance and exclusivity to home interiors.

DS-600 Sofa: The Serpentine Luxury of De Sede

The DS-600 Sofa, popularly known as the snake sofa, stands out in this collection. This modular leather-covered sofa from De Sede presents a versatile design that can be arranged in various configurations, providing a blend of luxury and flexibility.

Hermes's Diligence Side Table: A Touch of Stagecoach Charm

Next in line is the Diligence Side Table from Hermes. Part of the Equipages d'Hermes collection, this versatile piece is reminiscent of a stagecoach. It features natural maple, brass wheels, and leather details, bringing a nostalgic charm to modern interiors.

Toyo Ito's Suki Armchair: Comfort in Steel

The Suki Armchair by Toyo Ito for Driade showcases an innovative design featuring a double steel mesh and spring structure. Despite its metallic construction, the chair promises surprising comfort, proving that luxury is not always synonymous with softness.

Ophorique Lamp: Parachilna's Moving Light Showpiece

The Atelier o's Ophorique Lamp for Parachilna is a unique lighting solution. This pleated textile diffuser lamp moves when switched on, embodying the studio's philosophy of arousing emotions and senses. It's not just a lamp; it's a moving art piece that illuminates your space.

Farouche Mirror: Reflections on Nature

Frederic Saulou's Farouche Mirror incorporates a reflective element into a block of natural black slate. Each piece is handcrafted, with variations that make each mirror unique, adding a subtle touch of nature to your luxury space.

Charlotte Perriand's Riflesso Cabinet: East Meets West

The Riflesso Cabinet from Cassina, designed by Charlotte Perriand, is a reflection of Japanese influence. With its rounded edges and anodised aluminium, this piece marries eastern minimalism with western luxury.

Arthur Vallin's Chubby Table: Sculpted Elegance

The Chubby Table by Arthur Vallin is a sculpted stone piece available in various materials. Each table is handmade in France, adding a touch of French elegance to any space.

House of Finn Juhl's Whisky Lounge Chair: A Toast to Timeless Design

Finally, the Whisky Lounge Chair from House of Finn Juhl, originally designed in 1948, was re-launched in 2022. This piece showcases the rich history of design and craftsmanship in luxury furniture, proving that true luxury is timeless.