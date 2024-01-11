Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet’s Press Night for ‘Giselle’

Star of ‘Poldark,’ Eleanor Tomlinson, graced the English National Ballet’s press night for the classic tale of love and betrayal, ‘Giselle,’ with her suave presence. The event took place at the esteemed London Coliseum. The renowned actress, accompanied by her actor brother Ross Tomlinson, was a sight to behold, dressed in a black crushed velvet suit with silk lapels. She completed her ensemble with pointed heels and a black shoulder bag, embodying the perfect blend of elegance and style. Ross sported a stylish camel-colored blazer and a crisp white shirt, marking a fashionable presence at the event.

Star-Studded Reception at St Martins Lane Hotel

The press night also played host to a pre-show drinks reception at the prestigious St Martins Lane Hotel. This reception saw the attendance of other notable celebrities such as Kara Tointon, Charithra Chandran, Amelia Gething, Stephen Mangan, and Iain Glen. The star-studded event celebrated the upcoming run of ‘Giselle,’ a production that narrates a poignant tale of a peasant girl deceived by a duplicitous duke, set to run throughout January at the Coliseum.

Giselle: A Tale of Love and Betrayal

‘Giselle,’ produced by Mary Skeaping, is a ballet classic that weaves a haunting story of innocence and betrayal, and the redemptive power of love. This timeless tale has captivated audiences for generations and continues to do so, with the latest production promising a magical and moving ballet experience.

Eleanor Tomlinson: A Star Beyond Poldark

While Eleanor Tomlinson is best known for her role in the popular series ‘Poldark’ from 2015 to 2019, her acting prowess extends beyond this role. She has showcased her acting chops in the biographical mini-series ‘A Small Light’ and the 2008 film ‘Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging.’ Her attendance at the press night for ‘Giselle’ further cements her status as a powerful presence in the world of arts and entertainment.