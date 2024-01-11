en English
Arts & Entertainment

Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet’s Press Night for ‘Giselle’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet’s Press Night for ‘Giselle’

Star of ‘Poldark,’ Eleanor Tomlinson, graced the English National Ballet’s press night for the classic tale of love and betrayal, ‘Giselle,’ with her suave presence. The event took place at the esteemed London Coliseum. The renowned actress, accompanied by her actor brother Ross Tomlinson, was a sight to behold, dressed in a black crushed velvet suit with silk lapels. She completed her ensemble with pointed heels and a black shoulder bag, embodying the perfect blend of elegance and style. Ross sported a stylish camel-colored blazer and a crisp white shirt, marking a fashionable presence at the event.

Star-Studded Reception at St Martins Lane Hotel

The press night also played host to a pre-show drinks reception at the prestigious St Martins Lane Hotel. This reception saw the attendance of other notable celebrities such as Kara Tointon, Charithra Chandran, Amelia Gething, Stephen Mangan, and Iain Glen. The star-studded event celebrated the upcoming run of ‘Giselle,’ a production that narrates a poignant tale of a peasant girl deceived by a duplicitous duke, set to run throughout January at the Coliseum.

Giselle: A Tale of Love and Betrayal

‘Giselle,’ produced by Mary Skeaping, is a ballet classic that weaves a haunting story of innocence and betrayal, and the redemptive power of love. This timeless tale has captivated audiences for generations and continues to do so, with the latest production promising a magical and moving ballet experience.

Eleanor Tomlinson: A Star Beyond Poldark

While Eleanor Tomlinson is best known for her role in the popular series ‘Poldark’ from 2015 to 2019, her acting prowess extends beyond this role. She has showcased her acting chops in the biographical mini-series ‘A Small Light’ and the 2008 film ‘Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging.’ Her attendance at the press night for ‘Giselle’ further cements her status as a powerful presence in the world of arts and entertainment.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

