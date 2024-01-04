en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Elderly Fan’s Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Elderly Fan’s Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter

When the music of Jelly Roll reverberates in the quiet town of Columbia, Tennessee, residents would not necessarily associate it with an elderly grandmother named Sharon Brown. Sharon, a woman battling aneurysm, early onset dementia, and renal failure, is not the typical Jelly Roll fan. Yet, her love for his music is as profound and ardent as the most devoted followers of the singer.

Unlikely Devotion

Sharon’s admiration for Jelly Roll might be striking for some due to her age and appearance. However, her family, daughter Melissa and granddaughter Naveah, share her enthusiasm and even express it through matching tattoos in tribute to the singer. Their shared love for Jelly Roll’s music has fostered a unique bond and provided solace amidst the challenging health issues Sharon faces.

A Pilgrimage of Sorts

Compelled by their passion for the singer, Melissa took Sharon to visit the church featured on a Jelly Roll album cover in Antioch. This trip held significant meaning, especially considering Sharon’s health condition. It was a testament to Sharon’s love for the singer and his music, a love so profound that it transcended her physical frailties.

A Wish Fulfilled

During one of Jelly Roll’s charity concerts, Melissa seized an opportunity to share her mother’s story with a crew member. She expressed Sharon’s dying wish to meet Jelly Roll. The crew member, moved by the story, made the meeting happen. Sharon’s dream was realized when she met Jelly Roll backstage. The encounter, filled with hugs, kind words, and the artist’s affirmation that Sharon looked fifty, made her feel special and cherished. It was an unforgettable moment, not just for Sharon, but for her entire family.

In a broader perspective, this heartwarming story underscores the healing power of music and the profound connections it can foster. It reaffirms that love for music is ageless and that shared passions can create unique bonds. Amidst Sharon’s health struggles, her love for Jelly Roll’s music has brought much-needed joy and created lasting memories.

0
Arts & Entertainment Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 seconds ago
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil: An Unusual Tale of Friendship Premiering in 2024
2024 rings in a new era for anime enthusiasts as an array of highly anticipated releases including ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 3, ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3, and several others gear up to grace the screens. One such intriguing addition is The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil, an anime adaptation
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil: An Unusual Tale of Friendship Premiering in 2024
Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings
3 mins ago
Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings
Rapper Dee-1 Calls for Responsible Music Consumption Amid Controversy
4 mins ago
Rapper Dee-1 Calls for Responsible Music Consumption Amid Controversy
'The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil' Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll
1 min ago
'The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil' Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll
Travis Scott's 'Backr00ms' Triggers Speculations About Kylie Jenner
2 mins ago
Travis Scott's 'Backr00ms' Triggers Speculations About Kylie Jenner
Rohan Gurbaxani: Navigating Contrasting Roles and Social Media in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
2 mins ago
Rohan Gurbaxani: Navigating Contrasting Roles and Social Media in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
Latest Headlines
World News
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
29 seconds
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
40 seconds
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
50 seconds
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
55 seconds
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
1 min
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
Kylee Spugnardi's Hat Trick Powers Red Hornets to Decisive Victory
1 min
Kylee Spugnardi's Hat Trick Powers Red Hornets to Decisive Victory
Chelsea's Rising Star Alfie Gilchrist Might Leave Club Amid Transfer Speculations
1 min
Chelsea's Rising Star Alfie Gilchrist Might Leave Club Amid Transfer Speculations
Luton Town FC's Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract
1 min
Luton Town FC's Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract
Red River Valley LWV to Host Panel Discussion on Diversity in Politics
2 mins
Red River Valley LWV to Host Panel Discussion on Diversity in Politics
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app