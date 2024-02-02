Elden Pixels Announces Release Date for New Adventure Platformer, A Void Hope

Elden Pixels, renowned for their games Alwa's Awakening and Alwa's Legacy, have revealed the release date for their much-anticipated adventure platformer game, A Void Hope. Scheduled to launch on February 29th, the game promises a captivating narrative adventure. The plot revolves around a couple struggling to discern reality from nightmares as they traverse a crumbling city, haunted by murky threats.
A Glimpse into A Void Hope
A Void Hope, a harmonious blend of survival horror and platforming, is set in a dystopian city grappling with an enigmatic illness. The narrative follows Gilda and Keegan, a couple racing against time to unearth a cure for the disease. The game boasts stylized art, an engrossing soundtrack, enigmatic puzzles, and a succinct yet rewarding gameplay experience.
The Elden Pixels Touch
Elden Pixels aims to elevate the design and aesthetics of their previous games, enhancing production values for an immersive experience with A Void Hope. It features an atmospheric puzzle-platforming adventure, retro aesthetics, exploration-centric gameplay, and a haunting soundtrack composed by Waveshaper. The atmospheric narrative adventure, coupled with the side-scrolling platforming, creates an enthralling journey for the players.
A Leap into the Future
Upon release, A Void Hope will be available on Steam and GOG with full Native Linux support. In addition to this, the developers have tested the game on Steam Deck and are optimistic about obtaining Steam Deck Verified status. To give players an early taste of the game, a demo is currently accessible on Steam. To top it off, a new trailer has been released, providing players with a sneak peek of what's in store.