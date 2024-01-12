en English
Arts & Entertainment

El Prado Museum Champions Inclusive Language in Art Descriptions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
El Prado Museum Champions Inclusive Language in Art Descriptions

Madrid’s renowned El Prado museum is making history by updating the descriptions of its artworks to remove language that may be deemed insensitive or offensive in the light of Spain’s impending constitutional reform. The museum’s efforts are focused on ensuring that the language used to describe artworks aligns with modern societal norms and respects all individuals, regardless of physical conditions.

A Step Towards Inclusive Language

The museum has commenced the process of revising nearly 27,000 painting files on its website and about 1,800 exhibition posters. This major undertaking is in anticipation of the approval of Article 49 of the Spanish Constitution, which stipulates that the language used in the presentation of art must be sensitive and respect current norms. In an era where societal awareness and sensitivity towards different physical conditions have increased, the museum’s initiative marks a notable shift in the way art institutions present their collections to the public.

Refining Art Descriptions

Among the artworks that have had their descriptions revised is Diego de Velazquez’s 1636 painting ‘El Niño de Vallecas.’ The subject, Francisco Lezcano, previously referred to as a ‘court dwarf,’ is now described using the medical term ‘achondroplasia.’ Moreover, the general poster title for the display has been changed from ‘Velázquez: dwarfs and jesters’ to ‘Velázquez: the jesters.’ This revision removes the emphasis on physical differences and refocuses it on the historical and artistic context of the works.

Impact on Other Artworks

Other artworks that have seen changes in their descriptions include ‘Prince Don Carlos’ by Alonso Sanchez Coello and ‘Brígida del Río, the bearded one from Peñaranda’ by Juan Sánchez Cotan. The alterations have ensured that the descriptions are less focused on physical anomalies and more on the artistic or historical context. By doing so, the museum is not only aligning with the expected constitutional reform but also setting a precedent for other art institutions to follow.

In conclusion, El Prado museum’s initiative to revise descriptions of artworks to adopt more sensitive language marks a significant step towards inclusivity in the world of art. It reflects a conscious effort to respect and acknowledge all individuals, regardless of their physical conditions, and to present art in a manner that is sensitive to contemporary societal norms.

Arts & Entertainment Society Spain
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

