en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

El Paso’s Top Ticket-Selling Events of 2023: From Broadway to Baseball

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
El Paso’s Top Ticket-Selling Events of 2023: From Broadway to Baseball

The cultural vibrancy of El Paso, Texas, in 2023 was illuminated by an eclectic mix of top ticket-selling events. The lion’s share of attention was captured by the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’, the rock band Foo Fighters, and the city’s minor league baseball team, the El Paso Chihuahuas, according to data released by renowned ticket reseller, TicketCity.

‘Hamilton’: A Broadway Beacon

Hamilton, with its tale of an unlikely founding father stirred by ambition and rebellion, led the pack. The musical, renowned for its contemporary take on historical events, mesmerized El Paso with a 16-show run from July 5-16 at the Plaza Theatre. Each performance was a sell-out, reiterating El Paso’s appetite for thought-provoking and culturally rich narratives.

Foo Fighters: Rocking the Charts

Close on Hamilton’s heels was the October 5 concert by the Foo Fighters at the Don Haskins Center. The rock band, known for their electrifying performances and hit anthems, drew a massive crowd, reinforcing the city’s love for rock music and live performances.

El Paso Chihuahuas: A Season of Home Runs

The El Paso Chihuahuas also played a significant role in the city’s eventful year, hosting 75 home games at Southwest University Park. The team’s passionate performances and the electrifying atmosphere at the games drew spectators in droves, underscoring the city’s fervor for baseball.

Further Highlights

Other events that left an indelible mark on 2023 included performances by Peso Pluma at the El Paso County Coliseum on August 3-4, and the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game that sold out to a crowd of 48,223 fans on December 29.

Looking forward, the list of scheduled attractions for 2024 promises to continue this trend of diverse entertainment. With concerts from bands and artists like Tool, Journey, and Bryan Adams, El Paso’s cultural and artistic scene is poised for another vibrant year.

0
Arts & Entertainment Baseball United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 seconds ago
Scott Michael Nathan: Unmasking Hollywood in 'The Big Book of Bad Decisions'
On the bustling streets of Los Angeles, Scott Michael Nathan, a preeminent photographer, director, and video artist, has made his literary debut with ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions.’ Through a collection of humorous and tragicomic tales drawn from his personal encounters with Hollywood’s illustrious and infamous, Nathan peels back the glitz and glamour to
Scott Michael Nathan: Unmasking Hollywood in 'The Big Book of Bad Decisions'
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
6 mins ago
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
8 mins ago
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
9 seconds ago
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
3 mins ago
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
PGA Announces Historic International Nominees for 35th Film Awards
5 mins ago
PGA Announces Historic International Nominees for 35th Film Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
13 seconds
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
17 seconds
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
18 seconds
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
25 seconds
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
29 seconds
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
31 seconds
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
32 seconds
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
34 seconds
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
36 seconds
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app