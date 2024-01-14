El Paso’s Top Ticket-Selling Events of 2023: From Broadway to Baseball

The cultural vibrancy of El Paso, Texas, in 2023 was illuminated by an eclectic mix of top ticket-selling events. The lion’s share of attention was captured by the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’, the rock band Foo Fighters, and the city’s minor league baseball team, the El Paso Chihuahuas, according to data released by renowned ticket reseller, TicketCity.

‘Hamilton’: A Broadway Beacon

Hamilton, with its tale of an unlikely founding father stirred by ambition and rebellion, led the pack. The musical, renowned for its contemporary take on historical events, mesmerized El Paso with a 16-show run from July 5-16 at the Plaza Theatre. Each performance was a sell-out, reiterating El Paso’s appetite for thought-provoking and culturally rich narratives.

Foo Fighters: Rocking the Charts

Close on Hamilton’s heels was the October 5 concert by the Foo Fighters at the Don Haskins Center. The rock band, known for their electrifying performances and hit anthems, drew a massive crowd, reinforcing the city’s love for rock music and live performances.

El Paso Chihuahuas: A Season of Home Runs

The El Paso Chihuahuas also played a significant role in the city’s eventful year, hosting 75 home games at Southwest University Park. The team’s passionate performances and the electrifying atmosphere at the games drew spectators in droves, underscoring the city’s fervor for baseball.

Further Highlights

Other events that left an indelible mark on 2023 included performances by Peso Pluma at the El Paso County Coliseum on August 3-4, and the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game that sold out to a crowd of 48,223 fans on December 29.

Looking forward, the list of scheduled attractions for 2024 promises to continue this trend of diverse entertainment. With concerts from bands and artists like Tool, Journey, and Bryan Adams, El Paso’s cultural and artistic scene is poised for another vibrant year.