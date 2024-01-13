El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico

In an electrifying announcement for lovers of Latin alternative music, the Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Fusion band, El Laberinto del Coco, has unveiled a series of performances in both New York City and Puerto Rico. The ensemble, steered by Héctor ‘Coco’ Barez, formerly associated with Calle 13 as a percussionist, has carved a niche in the music industry with their unique fusion of Puerto Rican bomba, jazz, rock, and hip-hop.

Beyond Borders: Global Recognition

The band’s innovative soundscapes have been embraced on international platforms. They have the backing of the NEA National Endowment for the Arts and the Puerto Rican Institute of Culture, both of which recognize the band’s efforts to reinvent the traditional Puerto Rican music genre and present it to global audiences.

New York City: World Music Showcase & globalFEST

El Laberinto del Coco’s upcoming gigs include the Secret Planet world music showcase at Drom in the East Village. This will be followed by a performance at the globally renowned event – globalFEST at Lincoln Center, which is an emblem of the city’s vibrant music scene.

Old San Juan & Washington DC: Cultural Fest & University Gig

Post these events, the band is set to enthrall audiences at the San Sebastián Street Festival in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Further, they will mark their presence at The Clarice Smith Performing Art Center at the University of Maryland in the Washington DC suburb, a well-known hub for performing arts.

El Laberinto del Coco’s scheduled performance at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center – Kay Theatre in College Park is slated for February 1, 2024. Ticket prices for the event range from $111.00 to $161.00, and with only 28 tickets remaining, excitement is at fever pitch. ConcertFix is facilitating ticket purchases, offering a 100% moneyback guarantee, and can be reached at 855-428-3860 for any inquiries. This event marks the only scheduled performance of El Laberinto del Coco in Maryland.

With their genre-blending performances and global outreach, El Laberinto del Coco continues to be a beacon of innovation in the realm of Latin alternative music, taking Puerto Rican Bomba Fusion to new heights.