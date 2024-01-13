en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico

In an electrifying announcement for lovers of Latin alternative music, the Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Fusion band, El Laberinto del Coco, has unveiled a series of performances in both New York City and Puerto Rico. The ensemble, steered by Héctor ‘Coco’ Barez, formerly associated with Calle 13 as a percussionist, has carved a niche in the music industry with their unique fusion of Puerto Rican bomba, jazz, rock, and hip-hop.

Beyond Borders: Global Recognition

The band’s innovative soundscapes have been embraced on international platforms. They have the backing of the NEA National Endowment for the Arts and the Puerto Rican Institute of Culture, both of which recognize the band’s efforts to reinvent the traditional Puerto Rican music genre and present it to global audiences.

New York City: World Music Showcase & globalFEST

El Laberinto del Coco’s upcoming gigs include the Secret Planet world music showcase at Drom in the East Village. This will be followed by a performance at the globally renowned event – globalFEST at Lincoln Center, which is an emblem of the city’s vibrant music scene.

Old San Juan & Washington DC: Cultural Fest & University Gig

Post these events, the band is set to enthrall audiences at the San Sebastián Street Festival in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Further, they will mark their presence at The Clarice Smith Performing Art Center at the University of Maryland in the Washington DC suburb, a well-known hub for performing arts.

El Laberinto del Coco’s scheduled performance at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center – Kay Theatre in College Park is slated for February 1, 2024. Ticket prices for the event range from $111.00 to $161.00, and with only 28 tickets remaining, excitement is at fever pitch. ConcertFix is facilitating ticket purchases, offering a 100% moneyback guarantee, and can be reached at 855-428-3860 for any inquiries. This event marks the only scheduled performance of El Laberinto del Coco in Maryland.

With their genre-blending performances and global outreach, El Laberinto del Coco continues to be a beacon of innovation in the realm of Latin alternative music, taking Puerto Rican Bomba Fusion to new heights.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 seconds ago
Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven's Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast
Music has the power to transport us to different realms, and come March 16, the Worcester Cathedral will transform into a haven for classical music lovers. The Worcester Festival Choral Society is all set to perform Beethoven’s Mass in C, promising an immersive experience to its audience. Powerful Line-up Stepping up to the challenge of
Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven's Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast
Meadowbeck Care Home Celebrates Elvis with Graceland-Themed Event
5 mins ago
Meadowbeck Care Home Celebrates Elvis with Graceland-Themed Event
Bubble Planet Extends Stay in London: A World of Bubbles Awaits
10 mins ago
Bubble Planet Extends Stay in London: A World of Bubbles Awaits
Dinosaur Adventure Live Brings Jurassic Excitement to Malvern's Forum Theatre
9 seconds ago
Dinosaur Adventure Live Brings Jurassic Excitement to Malvern's Forum Theatre
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in 'Yes, And?' Music Video
4 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in 'Yes, And?' Music Video
AR Rahman Captures Fan's Street Performance of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and Continues to Thrive in Music Projects
5 mins ago
AR Rahman Captures Fan's Street Performance of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and Continues to Thrive in Music Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
46 seconds
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
2 mins
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
2 mins
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
2 mins
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
2 mins
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
2 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
42 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app