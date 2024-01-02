en English
Africa

‘Ekamma International’: Ini Edo’s New Web Series Takes Nollywood by Storm

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
In a fresh and vibrant entry to the Nollywood scene, the first episode of the highly anticipated web series, ‘Ekamma International,’ has made its debut. This formidable project stars the renowned Nigerian actress Ini Edo, alongside IK Ogbonna and Kie Kie, adding a new dimension to the rich tapestry of Nollywood content.

Ekamma International: A Nollywood Game Changer

‘Ekamma International’ promises viewers an engaging narrative, masterfully woven together with complex characters and compelling storylines. The series is an amalgamation of talent and creativity, with Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, and Kie Kie lending their exceptional performances to the project.

More Than Just Entertainment

However, this announcement is not just about ‘Ekamma International.’ The platform also offers a festive meal prep inspiration featuring coconut rice and yummy garnishes for cuisine enthusiasts. Moreover, it provides insights into living and celebrating the African dream, with updates available on their website and social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Ini Edo’s Journey and the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Ini Edo, the star of ‘Ekamma International,’ recently appeared on ‘Toke Moments’ where she candidly shared her experiences on motherhood, surrogacy, finding love, and reflected on old Nollywood. Furthermore, the winners of the prestigious 2023 AFRIFF Globe Awards have been announced, recognizing excellence in filmmaking. The glamour and glitz from the AFRIFF opening night and the exclusive premiere of ‘Orah’ are also highlighted, showcasing the vibrant events and culture within the African entertainment industry.

Africa Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

