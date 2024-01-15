Ejay Falcon Makes His Debut on GMA with 'Walang Matigas Na Pulis Sa Matinik Na Misis' Season 2

Esteemed actor and Vice Governor of Oriental Mindoro, Ejay Falcon, is venturing into new territory with his upcoming appearance on GMA 7's comedy show, 'Walang Matigas Na Pulis Sa Matinik Na Misis' Season 2. This marks the first time Ejay will work with GMA, taking up the role of an arrogant police officer and sharing the stage with actress Beauty Gonzales and Senator Bong Revilla.

Advertisment

Falcon's First Foray into GMA Projects

Known for his roles on Kapamilya Network, Falcon's decision to join the cast of 'Walang Matigas Na Pulis Sa Matinik Na Misis' signifies his maiden project with GMA Network. The show, which also features Max Collins and Benjie Paras among others, is a popular comedy series now in its second season. Falcon's new role sees him playing a headstrong police officer, a character that resonates with his ambition to work alongside Senator Bong Revilla.

Managing Dual Responsibilities

Advertisment

Despite his involvement in the entertainment sector, Ejay ensures his vice-gubernatorial duties are not pushed aside. He has meticulously arranged his schedule to avoid conflicts between his political responsibilities and the sitcom's taping schedule. This strategic planning serves as a testament to his dedication to both his professional and public service roles.

Continued Association with ABS-CBN

While the new project signifies a shift, Ejay's association with ABS-CBN remains intact. He continues his portrayal of Elias Delgadi in the show 'Nag-aapoy na Damdamin,' broadcasted on TV5. Ejay had earlier reflected on his role in the TV adaptation of 'Dugong Buhay,' a film originally starring Senator Bong, which aired on ABS-CBN from April to September 2013.

While there were speculations in January 2021 about Ejay moving to GMA, there has been no official confirmation about an exclusive contract with the network. Yet, this new project indicates a promising start to his journey with GMA, and fans eagerly await what the actor has to offer in his new role.