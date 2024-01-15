en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Eiichiro Oda’s Manga ‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation’ Gets Anime Adaptation on Netflix

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Eiichiro Oda’s Manga ‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation’ Gets Anime Adaptation on Netflix

In a thrilling development for anime enthusiasts, Netflix is poised to drop an anime adaptation of the inaugural manga by acclaimed mangaka Eiichiro Oda, ‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.’ A spin-off of the globally celebrated One Piece series, this anime shines the spotlight on Ryuma, an ancestor of the venerated character Zoro from the primary series, and a heroic swordsman hailing from the Wano Country, renowned for its fearless warriors.

Trailer Release and Fan Reactions

The official trailer was recently unveiled, rousing avid followers with its graphic representation of electrifying sword duels and a sneak peek into the remarkable abilities of the legendary samurai. The trailer also revealed the voice actors for the primary characters, further fueling anticipation around the series. The anime has drawn considerable attention for its ties to the much-loved One Piece franchise and the participation of its original creator, Eiichiro Oda.

The Story of Ryuma

‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation’ revolves around the escapades of Ryuma, a young man cursed to morph into a monster every full moon, and his journey to break the curse before time runs out. The anime is directed by Sunghoo Park at Animation Studio E&H production, with Takashi Kojima handling character designs and Tsutsumi Hiroaki composing the music.

Release Date and Reception

Set to premiere on Netflix on January 21, 2024, the anime delves into Ryuma’s narrative, a mythical figure in the One Piece universe, pledging to unlock the enigmas surrounding his cryptic character. The animation style has triggered varied reactions within the fanbase, with some expressing enthusiasm and others voicing criticisms about the quality. Despite the negative feedback, a significant portion of the fanbase remains hopeful about Eiichiro Oda’s ‘Monsters’ series. The storyline introduces an intriguing dimension to the One Piece tale, providing fans a deeper insight into Ryuma’s history and contributions to the One Piece universe.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
25 seconds ago
Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature
In a significant loss to the world of literature, renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with throat cancer and other ailments. Rana, a luminary in the literary circles, was celebrated for his profound contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. His demise in Lucknow has left
Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
8 mins ago
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
Xilam Animation's Series Score Big on Netflix and Global TV
11 mins ago
Xilam Animation's Series Score Big on Netflix and Global TV
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
59 seconds ago
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
Star Wars: The High Republic 3 Unfolds a Dramatic Chapter in the Star Wars Universe
1 min ago
Star Wars: The High Republic 3 Unfolds a Dramatic Chapter in the Star Wars Universe
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism
6 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
25 seconds
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
36 seconds
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
39 seconds
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
46 seconds
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
47 seconds
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
48 seconds
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
51 seconds
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
1 min
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List
1 min
Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app