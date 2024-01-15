Eiichiro Oda’s Manga ‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation’ Gets Anime Adaptation on Netflix

In a thrilling development for anime enthusiasts, Netflix is poised to drop an anime adaptation of the inaugural manga by acclaimed mangaka Eiichiro Oda, ‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.’ A spin-off of the globally celebrated One Piece series, this anime shines the spotlight on Ryuma, an ancestor of the venerated character Zoro from the primary series, and a heroic swordsman hailing from the Wano Country, renowned for its fearless warriors.

Trailer Release and Fan Reactions

The official trailer was recently unveiled, rousing avid followers with its graphic representation of electrifying sword duels and a sneak peek into the remarkable abilities of the legendary samurai. The trailer also revealed the voice actors for the primary characters, further fueling anticipation around the series. The anime has drawn considerable attention for its ties to the much-loved One Piece franchise and the participation of its original creator, Eiichiro Oda.

The Story of Ryuma

‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation’ revolves around the escapades of Ryuma, a young man cursed to morph into a monster every full moon, and his journey to break the curse before time runs out. The anime is directed by Sunghoo Park at Animation Studio E&H production, with Takashi Kojima handling character designs and Tsutsumi Hiroaki composing the music.

Release Date and Reception

Set to premiere on Netflix on January 21, 2024, the anime delves into Ryuma’s narrative, a mythical figure in the One Piece universe, pledging to unlock the enigmas surrounding his cryptic character. The animation style has triggered varied reactions within the fanbase, with some expressing enthusiasm and others voicing criticisms about the quality. Despite the negative feedback, a significant portion of the fanbase remains hopeful about Eiichiro Oda’s ‘Monsters’ series. The storyline introduces an intriguing dimension to the One Piece tale, providing fans a deeper insight into Ryuma’s history and contributions to the One Piece universe.