Eichenholz Shines in Janáček’s ‘Jenůfa’ at LSO

The London Symphony Orchestra’s (LSO) series of concerts, featuring Janáček’s operas, have rapidly emerged as red-letter dates in the musical calendar. After successful renditions of ‘The Cunning Little Vixen’ in 2019 and ‘Katya Kabanova’ the year before, the LSO recently presented Janáček’s ‘Jenůfa’. Often regarded as the composer’s magnum opus, the opera was originally slated to star Asmik Grigorian, only for Agneta Eichenholz to step into the title role following Grigorian’s withdrawal.

Leaning into Vulnerability: Eichenholz as Jenůfa

Eichenholz’s portrayal of Jenůfa was softer, less steely compared to her co-stars, offering a magnetic and vulnerable performance. This contrasted with the more forceful performances of Aleš Briscein’s Laca and Nicky Spence’s Steva, who played key roles alongside her.

Katarina Karnéus: The Stepmother’s Transformation

Katarina Karnéus took on the complex character of Kostelnička, Jenůfa’s stepmother. Displaying a powerful emotional transition from severity to humanity, Karnéus’ performance was a testament to the depth of her character portrayal.

Unwavering Excellence: The LSO Chorus and Rattle’s Conducting

The LSO Chorus, under the baton of conductor Simon Rattle, received high praise for their strong performances. Rattle’s conducting was particularly noted for its emphasis on the music’s sweep and motion, creating a polished and glowing finale despite smoothing out some of Janáček’s more peculiar or violent moments. This underscores the formidable backdrop provided by the LSO, enhancing the overall performance.