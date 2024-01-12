en English
Arts & Entertainment

Eduardo Franco Confirms Exit from ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Eduardo Franco Confirms Exit from ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season

In an unforeseen twist, actor Eduardo Franco, notable for his role as Argyle in the Netflix hit series ‘Stranger Things,’ has confirmed he will not be reprising his role in the show’s fifth and final season. This revelation arrived during Franco’s recent appearance on Steve Varley’s YouTube channel, where he addressed the concerns of the fans who had noticed his conspicuous absence from the cast photo heralding the commencement of filming.

Unanswered Call

During the interview, Franco unveiled that he did not receive a phone call regarding his involvement in the upcoming season. This absence of communication implies that Argyle’s storyline won’t be a part of the continuing narrative. The fifth season of ‘Stranger Things’ is set to concentrate on the character of Will, enacted by Noah Schnapp, and his ongoing conflict against the adversary Vecna.

Narrative Decision

While fans might be upset about Argyle’s exit, the decision to exclude Franco’s character is likely a narrative one. With the series reaching its finale, the creators need to provide closure for the numerous longstanding characters. Consequently, the focus has shifted away from Argyle, whose role was predominantly comedic, and towards resolving the central storyline.

Fan Reaction

News of Franco’s exclusion from the final season has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and criticism towards Netflix for what some perceive as an unprofessional decision. The sentiment among many viewers is that Argyle’s comedic presence will be sorely missed and his character arc deserved a fitting conclusion. As anticipation escalates for ‘Stranger Things’ final season, fans continue to engage with the series, streaming on Netflix.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

