Edmonds’ Winter Art Extravaganza: Plein Air Exhibition, Bruce Mindt Tribute, and Author Talks

Edmonds’ renowned Cole Gallery is currently hosting the annual Plein Air Washington Artists (PAWA) Winter Exhibition. Titled ‘Plein Air to Studio’, the exhibition will run from January 4th to February 11th. It promises to be a visual treat, presenting the best plein air and studio paintings by Washington artists this year.

‘Plein Air to Studio’: A Celebration of Artistic Excellence

Featuring over 75 paintings, the exhibition showcases the masterful work of PAWA members. These paintings, created en plein air, encapsulate the artists’ immediate experiences with nature, as they faced the elements and rapidly changing light. This form of artistry requires a high level of skill, and the exhibition offers a unique opportunity for the audience to immerse themselves in the artists’ perspective.

Special Events and Honors

An artist reception and awards ceremony are scheduled for January 5th. The awards will be juried by Kimball Geisler, the 2022 Plein Air Salon Annual Competition Grand Prize winner. This event is expected to draw a large crowd, as art enthusiasts anticipate the announcement of the award-winning pieces, curated by such a distinguished artist.

Remembering Bruce Mindt: A Tribute to His Legacy

On January 20th, the Edmonds community will gather at the EWHS Little Theatre to honor the legacy of the late Bruce Mindt. A high school theatre teacher with a Tony Award Honorable Mention, Mindt has profoundly impacted students for nearly 35 years. The tribute evening will feature performances by alumni and current students, with proceeds supporting the EWHS Theatre Department and a biennial New York trip for Play Production students.

Engaging Author Talks at Sno-Isle Libraries

Additionally, Sno-Isle Libraries are offering three author talks in January. These events will feature enlightening conversations with Rebecca Serle, a prominent figure in writing love stories, Rajiv Nagaich, an expert on retirement planning pitfalls, and Dr. Robert Lustig, a renowned authority on the truth about processed food and nutrition. These author talks promise thought-provoking insights and engaging discussions on their respective subjects.