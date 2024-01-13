en English
Arts & Entertainment

Edmonds Bookshop: Bestsellers of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
Edmonds Bookshop: Bestsellers of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

In a vibrant display of literary diversity, Edmonds Bookshop has revealed its bestselling books of 2023, encompassing both time-tested favorites and fresh releases. Among the top-ranking titles is ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ a novel that has proved its staying power, and the newly minted ‘Iron Flame,’ which has promptly claimed its spot on the bestseller list.

Staff Favorites and Unique Opportunities

The shop’s staff have also divulged their personal picks of the year, adding a distinctively human touch to the curated list. In an exciting twist for bibliophiles, a unique opportunity has arisen to own a piece of literary history. A limited number of books from the personal collection of renowned author Ivan Doig, including signed hardcovers and first editions, are up for grabs.

Looking Forward to 2024

The bookstore begins the new year by featuring ‘The Lincoln Highway’ by Amor Towles as its January 2024 book. Also, the authors of a comprehensive guide to Washington State’s fossils received a warm welcome. Notably, anticipated titles such as ‘The Narrow Road Between Desires’ by Patrick Rothfuss, ‘The Mystery Guest: A Maid Novel’ by Nita Prose, and ‘Frozen River’ by Ariel Lawhon are on the horizon.

Political Memoirs and Graphic Novels

Liz Cheney’s memoir ‘Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,’ a raw account of her experiences following the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol attack, is among the highlighted books. Additionally, Alice Oseman’s ‘Heartstopper 5: A Graphic Novel’ is set to captivate readers in the coming month.

Anticipated Releases and Presidential Picks

January 2024 will see the release of several intriguing titles such as ‘Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth’ by Natalie Haynes, ‘Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone’ by Benjamin Stevenson, and ‘Cold Victory’ by Karl Marlantes. The bookstore also nods to Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2023, displaying a profound respect for literary taste. The spotlight shines on independent bookstores as Edmonds shares the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association’s bestseller list.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

