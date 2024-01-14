Edmonds Arts Commission Boosts ‘Tourism Promotion Awards’ with Extra Funds

In a bid to bolster not-for-profit arts and cultural events in Edmonds, the Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has rolled out additional one-time funds for its ‘Tourism Promotion Awards’ program. This move seeks to attract visitors from beyond Edmonds, thereby promoting tourism and culture in the city.

Additional Funds for Tourism Promotion

The EAC has managed to secure an extra $12,000 from the 123 Tourism Promotion Arts Fund. This augmentation takes the total budget for the 2024 awards up to $32,900, a generous sum aimed at aiding nonprofits in their post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Eligibility and Application Process

The application window is open until 4 p.m., February 5. The EAC is inviting both new applicants and organizations previously funded to apply for grants, with each grant amounting to a maximum of $2,500. This inclusive approach ensures that a diverse range of organizations can benefit from this program.

Decision-Making and Approval

The application process culminates in recommendations to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), followed by final approval from the Edmonds City Council. This ensures a transparent and balanced decision-making process, with various stakeholders having a say in the allocation of the funds.

For interested organizations, the application forms can be obtained by contacting the EAC via email. This initiative marks a significant stride in Edmonds’ journey towards cultural enhancement and tourism promotion, with the potential to make a lasting impact on the city’s landscape.