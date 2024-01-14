en English
Arts & Entertainment

Edmonds Arts Commission Boosts ‘Tourism Promotion Awards’ with Extra Funds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
In a bid to bolster not-for-profit arts and cultural events in Edmonds, the Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has rolled out additional one-time funds for its ‘Tourism Promotion Awards’ program. This move seeks to attract visitors from beyond Edmonds, thereby promoting tourism and culture in the city.

Additional Funds for Tourism Promotion

The EAC has managed to secure an extra $12,000 from the 123 Tourism Promotion Arts Fund. This augmentation takes the total budget for the 2024 awards up to $32,900, a generous sum aimed at aiding nonprofits in their post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Eligibility and Application Process

The application window is open until 4 p.m., February 5. The EAC is inviting both new applicants and organizations previously funded to apply for grants, with each grant amounting to a maximum of $2,500. This inclusive approach ensures that a diverse range of organizations can benefit from this program.

Decision-Making and Approval

The application process culminates in recommendations to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), followed by final approval from the Edmonds City Council. This ensures a transparent and balanced decision-making process, with various stakeholders having a say in the allocation of the funds.

For interested organizations, the application forms can be obtained by contacting the EAC via email. This initiative marks a significant stride in Edmonds’ journey towards cultural enhancement and tourism promotion, with the potential to make a lasting impact on the city’s landscape.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

