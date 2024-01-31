Edgewater Gallery Hosts National Juried Exhibition 'Reflections - Now and Then'

The Edgewater Gallery in Fort Bragg is all set to host a National Juried Exhibition titled 'Reflections - Now and Then' during the whole month of February. This exhibition is a potpourri of diverse artworks, all centered around the poignant theme of reflections on times past and present. These pieces have been meticulously curated from artists hailing from the length and breadth of the country. The event will be launched with a festive opening reception on Friday, February 2nd, spanning from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery's location on 356 N. Main St.

Experience Art Up Close and Personal

The opening reception promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts. Light refreshments will be available for visitors who will also have the rare chance to interact with the artists behind the showcased masterpieces. The show is scheduled to run until February 27th. Although the gallery is closed on Tuesdays, art lovers can visit and take in the creativity on display any other day of the week.

Edgewater Gallery: A Hub for Artistic Diversity

This event holds special significance for the Edgewater Gallery as it celebrates its 21st year of existence. Known as an artist collective, the gallery has been a platform for a broad range of artistic works. This includes painting, photography, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry, and mixed media. The gallery has always emphasized establishing a personal connection with visitors. To this end, it ensures that one of the contributing artists is always on hand to engage with visitors.

Curated by Experts

Adding another layer of credibility and intrigue to the exhibition, the show has been curated by jurors Spencer Brewer and Esther Siegel. Their expertise and discerning eye promise a fascinating collection of pieces that truly reflect the theme of 'Reflections - Now and Then.'