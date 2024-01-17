Edgar Ramírez Discusses Unique Sleep Habit and Comedic Debut in 'Yes Day'

Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramírez, acclaimed for his diverse roles in films like 'Joy', 'Hands of Stone', and 'The Liberator', revealed an intriguing personal habit during a recent guest appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. The 46-year-old actor humorously discussed his preference for sleeping in the buff, save for a pair of fuzzy socks. He further explained that unless his feet are in contact with water, such as at the beach or poolside, he feels compelled to keep them covered. Ramírez was quick to dispel any suggestions of foot insecurity, assuring that he does maintain them by regular toenail clipping.

Transition from Political Journalism to Acting

Embarking on his acting venture after a career in political journalism, Ramírez's journey has been nothing short of diverse. His roles have spanned a wide spectrum, showcasing his undeniable talent and proving his adaptability to different film genres.

Comedic Debut in 'Yes Day'

His most recent role in the Netflix comedy 'Yes Day', where he shares the screen with Jennifer Garner, was a departure from his usual dramatic parts. In 'Yes Day', Ramírez and Garner portray parents who, in a comedic twist, allow their children to dictate the rules for an entire day. This leads to a series of humorous situations, including a scene where Ramírez's character is faced with the daunting task of consuming a whole bowl of ice cream.

Reflecting on his experience, Ramírez expressed his delight in the role and the physical comedy involved. He termed it as a fun and beautiful experience, marking a milestone in his illustrious acting career.