Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards Soars into 'Dancing on Ice': From Skiing to Skating

Known for his unyielding spirit and underdog status at the 1988 Calgary Olympics as a ski jumper, Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards is set to make his debut on 'Dancing on Ice'. Known in the real world as Michael Edwards, he will be delivering a performance set to Jon Bon Jovi's hit 'Livin' On A Prayer', alongside his professional partner, Vicky Ogden.

Edwards' Dramatic Entry

Ensuring a grand entrance that is as memorable as his journey, Edwards is planning to fly into the rink on a large model of an eagle, suspended by wires. This entrance sets the tone for his journey on the show, which has had quite a rocky start due to an unforeseen circumstance with his original partner.

A Rocky Start and New Beginnings

Edwards' original partner, Tippy Packard, had to withdraw due to an injury, leading to a last-minute reshuffling. Edwards was a late addition to the show after Stephen Lustig-Webb, a former Gogglebox star, had to bow out because of a broken ankle. Despite the rocky start, Edwards has managed to adjust well and is ready to take on the challenge.

From Skiing to Skating

Edwards' transition from skiing to skating has not been easy. He has openly stated that his skiing experience does not translate to the ice, leading to a challenging adjustment period. Despite this, and the added pressure to perform well with less practice time than other contestants, insiders have hinted that Edwards could be a strong contender on 'Dancing on Ice'.

The show, airing on ITV1 and ITVX, features a variety of contestants from various professional backgrounds, including boxing, singing, acting, athletics, and reality TV. The competition pairs celebrities with professional ice skaters to perform challenging routines on the ice, adding another layer to the already multi-faceted Edwards.