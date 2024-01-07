en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Clinches First Emmy for ‘A Beautiful Game’ in ‘Ted Lasso’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Ed Sheeran Clinches First Emmy for 'A Beautiful Game' in 'Ted Lasso'

Ed Sheeran, the celebrated British singer-songwriter, recently made headlines by securing his first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. His Emmy-winning track, “A Beautiful Game”, featured in the season three finale of the popular television series, “Ted Lasso”, stood victorious at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys. The award recognized a song or score created specifically for a television show, and Sheeran’s contribution to the Apple TV+ series was nothing short of remarkable. The song was produced by renowned music producer Max Martin and co-written with Foy Vance.

Stiff Competition and a No-Show

Despite facing stiff competition from songs featured in shows like “Ginny & Georgia”, “The L Word: Generation Q”, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”, and even another song from “Ted Lasso”, Sheeran’s “A Beautiful Game” secured the coveted trophy. However, the singer was noticeably absent from the ceremony and did not attend to accept the award. The reason behind Sheeran’s no-show remains unexplained.

“Ted Lasso” Continues its Winning Streak

“Ted Lasso” didn’t stop at providing the platform for Sheeran’s Emmy-winning track. The show continued its winning streak as Sam Richardson received the award for best guest actor in a comedy series. This Apple TV+ series has been a consistent favorite at the Emmys, accumulating a staggering total of 61 nominations and 13 wins to date.

Preceding the Primetime Emmys

The Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, which spanned over two days, will precede the much-anticipated Primetime Emmys broadcast set for January 15. The ceremony presented nearly 100 television awards, predominantly in technical categories. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will be televised on January 13 on FXX, offering viewers a glimpse into the prestigious awards ceremony.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

