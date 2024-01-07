Ed Sheeran Clinches First Emmy for ‘A Beautiful Game’ in ‘Ted Lasso’

Ed Sheeran, the celebrated British singer-songwriter, recently made headlines by securing his first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. His Emmy-winning track, “A Beautiful Game”, featured in the season three finale of the popular television series, “Ted Lasso”, stood victorious at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys. The award recognized a song or score created specifically for a television show, and Sheeran’s contribution to the Apple TV+ series was nothing short of remarkable. The song was produced by renowned music producer Max Martin and co-written with Foy Vance.

Stiff Competition and a No-Show

Despite facing stiff competition from songs featured in shows like “Ginny & Georgia”, “The L Word: Generation Q”, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”, and even another song from “Ted Lasso”, Sheeran’s “A Beautiful Game” secured the coveted trophy. However, the singer was noticeably absent from the ceremony and did not attend to accept the award. The reason behind Sheeran’s no-show remains unexplained.

“Ted Lasso” Continues its Winning Streak

“Ted Lasso” didn’t stop at providing the platform for Sheeran’s Emmy-winning track. The show continued its winning streak as Sam Richardson received the award for best guest actor in a comedy series. This Apple TV+ series has been a consistent favorite at the Emmys, accumulating a staggering total of 61 nominations and 13 wins to date.

Preceding the Primetime Emmys

The Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, which spanned over two days, will precede the much-anticipated Primetime Emmys broadcast set for January 15. The ceremony presented nearly 100 television awards, predominantly in technical categories. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will be televised on January 13 on FXX, offering viewers a glimpse into the prestigious awards ceremony.